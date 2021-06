Keyera appoints new director to its board

CALGARY, AB – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today the appointment of Michael Crothers to the company’s Board of Directors effective June 1, 2021.

Mr. Crothers has 37 years of energy industry experience, most recently as President and Country Chair for Shell Canada. Over his 33+ years in Shell, he has held various leadership roles in Canada and internationally including upstream oil & gas, refining, chemicals and renewables. He also played a pivotal role in achieving the final investment decision for Shell’s LNG Canada project.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Michael to the Keyera Board,” said Board Chair Jim Bertram. “Throughout his career he has been a champion of safety, caring for people and the environment, and for diversity and inclusion. He will be a tremendous asset to our Board of Directors.”

For Mr. Crothers' full biography and further information on Keyera's Board of Directors, please visit www.keyera.com

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com

