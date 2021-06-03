i3 Energy PLC announces result of general meeting

EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that, following the conclusion of its general meeting held earlier today, the resolution was duly passed to cancel the Company’s share premium account.
The table below sets out the results of the voting on the resolution:
|
Resolution
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
To cancel the Company’s share premium account.
|
219,199,236
|
100%
|
Nil
|
0%