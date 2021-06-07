Kaybob Duvernay opportunity













Bounty Developments Ltd. is soliciting offers for its 100% working interest in 106.5 sections (68,160 acres) of Duvernay and other PNG rights in the Kaybob area.

Land is in two contiguous blocks of primarily intermediate-term licences in the Light Oil Duvernay Window at Two Creeks/Windfall and at Kaybob North.

This is the only large quality land base of undeveloped Duvernay rights in the Kaybob basin. Well control and extensive geological and petrographic work have de-risked land and show good pay thicknesses, high silica and toc content, and other indicia of a world-class shale project. Eight wells drilled offsetting Bounty acreage in 2018 and 2019 on production with rates of 500-700 BOEPD and greater. Technological development and drilling and production experience is pushing up recoveries and driving down well costs. Exceptionally high single well NPVs and RORs for Duvernay Hz wells now attainable.

Additional data/confidential information will be made available to interested parties who sign a confidentiality agreement.

For further information, and to make a proposal, contact Paul Clark, Manager, Land and Business Development, at pclark@bountydev.com. You can also find more out about this opportunity at www.bountydev.com.

Please call when you can at 403 804 8735.