New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 8
|Branch Representative/Receptionist
|Roska DBO
|Peace River
|Jun. 8
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Certainty Pipeline Corp
|Calgary
|Jun. 8
|Production Accounting Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 8
|Skilled Labour
|Certainty Pipeline Corp
|Calgary
|Jun. 8
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jun. 8
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jun. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Jun. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 8
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 8
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jun. 8
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 8
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 7
|Reclamation Field Technician
|Bowron Environmental Group Ltd
|Calgary
|Jun. 7
|Procurement Admistrator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 7
|Accounting/Administrative Assistant
|Brunel
|Lacombe County
|Jun. 6
|Hydrovac Swampers
|Vertex
|Burnaby
|Jun. 6
|Hydrovac Operator(s)
|Vertex
|Burnaby
|Jun. 6
|Hydrovac Lead Operator/Field Supervisor
|Vertex
|Burnaby
|Jun. 4
|Sr Analyst / Manager, Corporate Development
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Jun. 4
|Driller Assistants (Labourers)
|Vertex
|Weyburn
|Jun. 4
|Service Rig Hands
|Precision Well Servicing
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 4
|Administrator
|Vertex
|Lloydminster
|Jun. 4
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jun. 4
|BULK LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 4
|Pipeline Integrity Supervisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jun. 4
|Financial Systems Manager
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jun. 4
|Category Advisor Drilling & Completion
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 3
|Temporary Intern – Business Analyst, Internal Audit
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Jun. 3
|Gas Control Operator
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Jun. 3
|Production Accountant
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Jun. 3
|Community Investment Administrator
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jun. 2
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jun. 2
|Branch Representative/Receptionist
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 2
|Proposal Administrator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Jun. 2
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 2
|Health Coordinator
|Brunel
|Kitimat
|Jun. 1
|Instrumentation Technician
|AltaGas
|Sundre
|Jun. 1
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist (Reclamation & Remediation)
|Vertex
|Lloydminster