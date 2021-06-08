Surepoint Group acquires Ironline’s services business to expand service lines across Western Canada













NISKU, AB – Surepoint Technologies Group along with their partner ATB Private Equity is proud to announce the acquisition of Ironline Compression Services, the mechanical services and parts distribution arm of Ironline Compression LP (a portfolio company of Staple Street Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm). Ironline Compression LP has been retained and will continue to operate its compressor package rental and leasing business, which was not included in this transaction.

The integration of these service companies strengthens their foothold in the western Canadian market with locations in Nisku, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Fort St. John and Edson. This combined entity will offer electrical and instrumentation services, telecom, natural gas compression and controls, modular buildings, equipment fabrication, and compressor-related parts distribution.

“Our future is brighter than ever, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!” expressed Surepoint Group CEO, Trevor Muir. “Our teams align so well culturally, and our combined services offer many growth opportunities for our teams, clients, and communities. Together, we are better positioned to support our clients’ needs, offer attractive employment opportunities and give back to the communities we serve.”

With a broader skill set, this combined company will introduce the expanded service lines to its current client base and leverage its combined skills to increase its Canadian presence. As they grow, the companies look forward to supporting the areas they serve with new employment opportunities, and enhanced community initiatives.

“There are numerous synergies between our companies that unite us as an innovative leader which our teams, clients, and stakeholders can be proud of and leverage for their continued growth,” says Tim Kelley, CEO of Ironline Compression. “As truly Canadian companies with a rich history in the industry, we are set up for strategic growth across Canada and to bring our combined services to the global marketplace.”

Over the next few months, the new entity will work closely with clients, partners, and suppliers to ensure a smooth integration process. Clients will continue to receive the same high-quality products and services they have come to expect.

For all updates, please visit www.surepoint.ca or follow Surepoint on LinkedIn.

About Surepoint Technologies Group Ltd.

Established in 2003, Surepoint Group is a premier industrial contractor specializing in electrical, instrumentation, telecom, compression and controls, modular buildings, and equipment fabrication. Working within many sectors and branches located in strategic areas, Surepoint Group provides clients with dependable, high quality, and responsive service.

About Ironline Compression Services

Ironline Compression is a leading provider of expert mechanical services and parts distribution for natural gas compression with over 75 years of experience in the Canadian energy sector. It is a major Canadian distributor of natural gas engines and compressor products, including Waukesha®, Ariel ®, Cooper Bessemer®, Superior®, Gemini®, Ajax® and Caterpillar®.

About Staple Street Capital

Staple Street Capital is a leading middle market private equity firm with over $775 million in capital under management, which invests in businesses with identifiable strategic or operational opportunities to create value. SSC helps companies navigate change, tackle challenges and capitalize on new opportunities to build strong, more valuable businesses. For more information, please visit www.staplestreetcapital.com.