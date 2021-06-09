Heavy crude differential edges wider













Railcars holding crude oil

Canadian heavy crude’s discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened slightly on Wednesday.

Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.80 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, widening from Tuesday’s settle of $13.70 a barrel under the benchmark.

One Calgary-based industry source said U.S. refinery demand was supporting Canadian crude prices as concerns about a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic receded.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery settled at $2.10 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2, widening from Tuesday’s settle of $1.95 a barrel below the benchmark.

Global oil prices were steady after U.S. inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand following U.S. Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the beginning of the peak summer driving season.