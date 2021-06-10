AltaGas Ltd. announces monthly dividend

CALGARY, AB – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas or the Company”) (TSX: ALA) announced today that the June dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record on June 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 24, 2021. The amount of the dividend will be $0.0833 for each common share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.
AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets.
