Sinopec Canada: non-core property divestiture













Sinopec Canada (“Sinopec”) is in the process of selling certain non-core properties located in Alberta & British Columbia (22 areas, ~191 Gross Sections/~59 Net Sections). The Total Net Production forecasted for 2021 for all the assets is ~258 Boe/d (~10% oil and liquids). The Assets are a mix of Operated and Non-Operated Working Interests, with the majority being Non-Operated.

Click here to view additional information on Sinopec Canada’s Non-Core Property Divestiture.

A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement with Sinopec (a copy of which is available upon request).

Cash offers to acquire the properties will be accepted until 12:00 pm on July 21st, 2021. Strong preference will be given to offers to acquire the Properties as one complete package; however, offers will be considered for individual properties.

For further information, please feel free to contact Craig Ruddy at craig.ruddy@sinopeccanada.com or 403-536-5875.



2700, 112 – 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0H3

P: 403.266.6900

www.sinopeccanada.com