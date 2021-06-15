Be heard! Regulators are accepting public comments for these projects

There are just two energy and mining projects in this rendition of the public comments announcement, but one of them is a biggie. Be sure to submit your thoughts on the draft Application Information Requirements for Cedar LNG. If you haven’t heard, Pembina Pipeline announced last week they’ve joined Haisla Nation on this project.
Project: Cedar LNG – a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility and marine export terminal, including related infrastructure
Comment Period: June 3 to July 19, 2021
Project Overview
Project: Marathon Palladium Project – an open pit palladium mine approximately 10 km from Marathon, Ontario
Comment Period: April 19 to June 27, 2021
Greg Gutowski, DIMEC Inc.