MEG Energy reports director election voting results

|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Grant D. Billing
|
195,377,224
|
99.42
|
1,138,444
|
0.58
|
Ian D. Bruce
|
196,445,306
|
99.96
|
70,362
|
0.04
|
Derek W. Evans
|
196,441,733
|
99.96
|
73,935
|
0.04
|
Judy A. Fairburn
|
195,148,173
|
99.30
|
1,367,495
|
0.70
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
179,773,274
|
91.48
|
16,742,394
|
8.52
|
William R. Klesse
|
185,522,212
|
94.41
|
10,993,456
|
5.59
|
Susan M. MacKenzie
|
192,406,836
|
97.91
|
4,108,832
|
2.09
|
Jeffrey J. McCaig
|
195,418,624
|
99.44
|
1,097,044
|
0.56
|
James D. McFarland
|
196,393,315
|
99.94
|
122,353
|
0.06
|
Diana J. McQueen
|
195,028,702
|
99.24
|
1,486,966
|
0.76
Full Voting Results
In addition to the voting results for the Board of Directors, the remaining agenda items at the meeting, including the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation, were approved by MEG’s shareholders. Full voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About MEG
MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil (AWB) production to refiners throughout North America and internationally.
Learn more at: www.megenergy.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
T 587.293.6045
E invest@megenergy.com
Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com