PSAC announces the appointment of Gurpreet Lail as President and CEO













CALGARY, AB – The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that effective June 28, 2021, Gurpreet Lail has been named President and CEO of PSAC.

Lail is a proven executive with a track record of leadership success building alliances, developing value added programs, growing revenues, fund raising and achieving positive policy outcomes that benefit Canadians broadly. A lawyer by education and strategic leader by experience, Lail’s leadership career includes more than 20 years in policy accomplishments and government advocacy across Western Canada and at national levels from progressive roles at the Fraser Institute; Manning Center; as Executive Director of Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS); and most recently as President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Calgary.

“Gurpreet Lail is the right leader for PSAC,” said January McKee, PSAC Board Chair and President, AMGAS Services Inc. “Beyond being an extremely capable and competent executive, Gurpreet is authentic and genuine in her desire to support a thriving Canadian energy sector. She is a creative change agent and we look forward to her leadership as we navigate a transformational period for our energy industry and the role PSAC will play contributing to the development of all sources of Canadian energy.”

Throughout her career, Gurpreet has been a staunch advocate for Canadian energy and knows firsthand the positive contributions it makes to the Canadian economy. While at STARS for 8 years, Gurpreet helped expand the foundation from Alberta to cover three provinces across the western Canadian sedimentary basin and she was the executive lead working with PSAC on the PSAC STARS and SPURS Gala that has now raised more than $18 million for STARS across 27 years and counting.

Gurpreet looks forward to this opportunity and says, “In my career, I have worked closely with the senior executives of Canada’s energy industry, including PSAC executives in the service, supply and manufacturing sector and executives from their exploration and production clients. I am excited to expand on this network to build alliances, programs and positive policy outcomes that will help this sector sustainably contribute to the Canadian economy and the communities where PSAC members operate.”

Gurpreet grew up and was educated in Alberta with a degree in political science from the University of Lethbridge and a degree in law from the University of Alberta. While she has worked mainly in Calgary, her work includes accomplishments across Western Canada and nationally. She resides in Calgary with her husband and two children.

Lail assumes the role from interim President and CEO, Elizabeth Aquin. “On behalf of PSAC and our members, I would like to thank Elizabeth for her work over the last year in helping the association successfully navigate the challenges of the industry in the COVID-19 environment,” McKee concluded.

About PSAC :

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) is the national trade association representing the service, supply and manufacturing sectors within the upstream petroleum industry. PSAC is Working Energy and as the voice of this sector, advocates for its members to enable the continued innovation, technological advancement and in-the-field experience they supply to energy explorers and producers in Canada and internationally, helping to increase efficiency, ensure safety and protect the environment.