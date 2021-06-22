BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 22 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jun. 22 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 22 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jun. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 22 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 22 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 22 CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Jun. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jun. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jun. 22 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Jun. 22 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 22 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jun. 22 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jun. 22 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jun. 21 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Saskatoon
Jun. 21 Management Trainee Strike Group Whitecourt
Jun. 21 Water & Vacuum Truck Operator Komat Drilling Ltd. Athabasca
Jun. 21 Relief Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 21 Principal Engineer, Hoisting Brunel Saskatoon
Jun. 20 Senior Originator, Energy Origination and Development TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 18 Operator, 4th Class Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jun. 18 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jun. 18 PARTS PERSON – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 18 Head, Sales & Marketing Brunel Calgary
Jun. 17 Pipeline Integrity Specialist TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 17 Class 1 Driver/Tank & Equipment Hauler Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 17 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 17 Instrumentation Technician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 17 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 17 Field Operator Roska DBO Swan Hills
Jun. 16 Environmental Construction Coordinator TC Energy Calgary
Jun. 16 Manager Pipeline and Linear Asset Integrity Vertex Calgary
Jun. 16 Manager Pipeline and Linear Asset Integrity Vertex Sherwood Park
Jun. 16 Intermediate Environmental Scientist Vertex Lloydminster
Jun. 16 Survey Party Chief Challenger Geomatics Calgary
Jun. 16 Intermediate Environmental Scientist Vertex Sherwood Park
Jun. 16 Junior Environmental Scientist Vertex Sherwood Park