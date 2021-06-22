New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 22
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jun. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 22
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 22
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 22
|CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 22
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jun. 22
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jun. 21
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Jun. 21
|Management Trainee
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 21
|Water & Vacuum Truck Operator
|Komat Drilling Ltd.
|Athabasca
|Jun. 21
|Relief Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 21
|Principal Engineer, Hoisting
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Jun. 20
|Senior Originator, Energy Origination and Development
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 18
|Operator, 4th Class
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 18
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jun. 18
|PARTS PERSON – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 18
|Head, Sales & Marketing
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jun. 17
|Pipeline Integrity Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 17
|Class 1 Driver/Tank & Equipment Hauler
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 17
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 17
|Instrumentation Technician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 17
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 17
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Swan Hills
|Jun. 16
|Environmental Construction Coordinator
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jun. 16
|Manager Pipeline and Linear Asset Integrity
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Jun. 16
|Manager Pipeline and Linear Asset Integrity
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jun. 16
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Lloydminster
|Jun. 16
|Survey Party Chief
|Challenger Geomatics
|Calgary
|Jun. 16
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Jun. 16
|Junior Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park