ROI 2021 summer featured production equipment

Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager to share our featured Pump Jacks, Compressors, Separators, and select Gas Plants ready for your next application. As well as additional equipment landed “In the Yard”.
Click the links for pictures and detailed information. To engage with us, request drawings, or inquire about equipment please reference the contact information at the bottom of the add.
TO SUBSCRIBE & STAY INFORMED ON THE LATEST EQUIPMENT – CLICK HERE
LAST NEWSLETTER – CLICK HERE
In the Yard Pump Jacks & Featured – Click Here
|ROI-PJ-251 Rotoflex 1100-500-306
|ROI-PJ-192 HG 320-256-144
|ROI-PJ-253 Rotoflex 1100-500-306
|ROI-PJ-249 Lufkin 320-213-120
|ROI-PJ-209 HG 912-365-192
|ROI-PJ-238 Lufkin 320-213-120
|ROI-PJ-279 Weatherford 912-365-192
|ROI-PJ-278 Legrand 320-256-120
|ROI-PJ-155 Langzhou 640-365-168
|ROI-PJ-023 Lufkin M228-213-120
|ROI-PJ-236 Ampscot 640-305-168
|ROI-PJ-244 HG 228-173-100
|ROI-PJ-237 Ampscot 640-305-144
|ROI-PJ-240 Lufkin 228-173-100
|ROI-PJ-246 Lufkin M456-256-144
|ROI-PJ-241 Ampscot 228-213-100
|ROI-PJ-269 Legrand 456-256-144
|ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86
|ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144
|ROI-PJ-247 Lufkin 228-213-86
|ROI-PJ-263 Lufkin 456-256-144
|ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86
|ROI-PJ-250 Legrand 456-256-120
|ROI-PJ-270 HG 160-173-86
|ROI-PJ-271 Lufkin M320-256-120
|ROI-PJ-274 Legrand 160-173-74
|ROI-PJ-272 HG 320-256-144
Featured Compressors – Click here
|ROI-K-168 – 80,000hrs – Caterpillar 3520 (1400HP) Ariel JGK-4 (Sweet)
|ROI-K-175 – Field Ran – Two Sour – (1400HP Elc. X 2) Elc. 105e3m3/dx2 – 3 Stage
|ROI-K-152 – Sour Twin Units – Waukesha L-5108 GL (1200HP) Ariel JGH-4 – 0-Houred
|ROI-K-176 – Field Ran – Cat 3406TA (325HP) FRICK 283L (Screw)
|ROI-K-177 – Field Ran – Waukesha F18GL (400HP) Mycom 200VLD (Screw)
|ROI-K-202 – Used – Roflo 7DB / 208B Dual VRU 50HP Elc. – ~300SCF – Preserved 2014
|ROI-K-203 – Used – Waukesha H24GL (530HP) Ariel 3 Stage – 30-1000psi (2005)
Casing Gas Compressors – Click here
|Unit #1 40HP Corken Trailered Casing Gas Unit
|Unit #2 & 3 Twinned Corlac Never Used Quincy 5120 Hydraulic
|Unit #4 300 Hours – 60HP VRG Casing Gas Compressor **3 sister units available**
|ROI-K-165 85HP HydroVane – Casing Gas – 16e3m3 150psi
Featured FWKOs & Separators – Click here
|ROI-VH-149 – REBUILT – 24″GROUP TEST SEPERATOR – 9 WELL – 550PSI – SWEET SERVICE
|ROI-VH-150 – REBUILT – 24″X7’6″ 1440PSI 3PHASE – SWEET SERVICE
|ROI-VH-151 – USED GROUP SEP – 36″x8′ S/S 1440psi 10 Well Header w/ IA Skid – Sour
|ROI-VH-127 – USED TREATER – 120″ X 40′ TREATER PACKAGES – 5MMBTU/HR (2013) – 75 PSIG MAWP
|ROI-VH-131 – USED DEHY – 42″ OD X 34′ 0″ S/S X 1405 PSIG X -20/150°F X 1/16″ C.A
|ROI-VH-052 – NEVER USED – 30″x10′ 3 Phase Dressed 2 – 1440psig – Sour Vert. Separator
|ROI-VH-137 – USED – 48″x 16′ 3 Phase 720PSI Horizontal Inlet Separator
Misc. Equipment In the Yard
|ROI-VRU-015 Blackmeer 15HP Sour VRU – 25m3/d 100psi
|ROI-GEN-48 IA Skid (45hpx2) w/ 2x100KW Genset Housed pkg.
|ROI-GEN-09 Dual-300KW Nat Gas Wauk F18 Prime, Diesel Backup
|ROI-S-053 Used 750BBL, Heated, Insulated, Sweet Tank
|INV-44 400BBL Double Wall Sour Service Production Tank – Heated Insulated
|INV-45 400BBL Double Wall Tank
|INV-46 365BBL Insulated Skidded DW Tank
Field Ready Arrow Drivers In the Yard (10)
|INV-30 ARROW C96 REBUILT – WARRANTY
|INV-31 ARROW A54 Used
|INV-2-5/6/7 ARROW C66 Used (6)
|INV-33/34 ARROW C96 Used (2)
FEATURE GAS PLANT – 30mmscfd Amine, Refrig, Etc. – CLICK HERE
|30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler w/ Sour Compression, Inlet Separation, Refrig, etc.
Additional Gas Processing Facilities (inquire below)
|ROI-CP-052- 4mmmscfd Sour Service 1315psig Refrig, rebuilt 2016 , diesel generator, MCC, PLC, etc.
|ROI-REF-035 – 5mmscfd Sweet Refrigeration Skid, 100HP Elc. Rated 100HP Mycom P6WB, 30″ 1415psig Low Temp Sep, bullet, inlet, 18,000usg storage, etc.
|ROI-CP-053 – 8mmscfd Refrig Plant 700psi, Amine Sweetening Facility w/ Sour Inlet Compression
|ROI-CP-047 – 10mmscfd 1415psig Refrigeration Skid
|ROI-REF-022 – 10mmscfd, 100HP Mycom x 2, 24″ Dehy, etc.
ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own or equipment that is listed, if you need something, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!
For details on these facilities or additional equipment https://www.reefoilfieldinventory.com/
|REEF OIFLIELD INVENTORY LTD| 403 700 0141 | steve@reefoilfieldinventory.com