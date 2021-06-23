Tidewater announces second quarter 2021 dividend













CALGARY, AB – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (“Tidewater“) (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter 2021 of $0.01 per common share payable on or about July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada).