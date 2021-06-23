Topaz Energy Corp. announces results of its annual meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, AB – Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) (“Topaz” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A report of voting results will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The resolution to appoint the nine (9) nominees as directors of the Company was passed on a vote by poll and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael L. Rose 99,462,968 99.99 11,959 0.01 Marty Staples 99,470,477 100.00 4,450 0.00 Tanya Causgrove 99,386,947 99.91 87,980 0.09 Jim Davidson 99,466,197 99.99 8,730 0.01 John Gordon 99,262,502 99.79 212,425 0.21 Darlene Harris 99,383,947 99.91 90,980 0.09 Steve Larke 99,262,502 99.79 212,425 0.21 Brian G. Robinson 99,459,372 99.98 15,555 0.02 Rafi Tahmazian 99,370,627 99.90 104,300 0.10

The resolution to approve the Company’s performance share unit plan was approved with 90,071,077 (90.57%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution. The resolution to approve the Company’s deferred share unit plan was approved with 88,404,578 (90.44%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors was approved with 99,895,110 (100.00%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation was approved with 92,470,734 (92.98%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Topaz is a unique royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with one of Canada’s largest natural gas producers, Tourmaline, an investment grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices.