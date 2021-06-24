Accelerated site closure program company directory available













Innovative Well Abandonment is pleased to provide the industry with a company directory for a large portion of the approved vendors for Saskatchewan’s Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP).

The directory lists off numerous companies that are providing different services for the ASCP. These services include:

Well Decommissioning:

Service Rig

Wellsite Supervisor

Engineering and Project Management

Coil Tubing

Wireline

Fluid Hauling and Disposal

Cut and Cap

Pressure Testing

Cementation and Service Maintenance

Downhole Tools

Remediation & Reclamation:

Initial Environmental Assessment (i.e., Phase 1)

Detailed Site Assessment

Environmental Contracting (i.e., Heavy equipment, transport, and waste disposal)

Reclamation & Remediation Regulatory and Abandonment Process Applications

In addition to the services, the geographical area that they cover in Saskatchewan is also included.

To download the directory, you can go to: https://innovativewa.com/june2021_ascp/

Innovative Well Abandonment:

Innovative Well Abandonment is a hydro-jet cut and cap company with offices in Neilburg SK, Lloydminster AB, Lac La Biche, AB, Edmonton, Calgary, Drayton Valley, AB, and Fort St. John, BC.

You can find information on Innovative Well Abandonment at https://innovativewa.com/

Feel free to reach out to Scott Bowes at 780-808-1349 or Chris Hamilton at 403-630-1243 for any pricing for your cut and cap requirements.