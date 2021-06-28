BOE Report

ROI 2021 summer featured production equipment

Reef Oilfield Inventory

Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager to share our featured Pump Jacks, Compressors, Separators, and  select Gas Plants ready for your next application. As well as additional equipment landed “In the Yard”.

To engage with us, request drawings, or inquire about equipment please reference the contact information at the bottom of the add.

ROI-PJ-251          Rotoflex 1100-500-306 ROI-PJ-192          HG 320-256-144
ROI-PJ-253          Rotoflex 1100-500-306 ROI-PJ-249          Lufkin 320-213-120
ROI-PJ-209          HG 912-365-192 ROI-PJ-238          Lufkin 320-213-120
ROI-PJ-279          Weatherford 912-365-192 ROI-PJ-278          Legrand 320-256-120
ROI-PJ-155          Langzhou 640-365-168 ROI-PJ-023          Lufkin M228-213-120
ROI-PJ-236          Ampscot 640-305-168 ROI-PJ-244          HG 228-173-100
ROI-PJ-237          Ampscot 640-305-144 ROI-PJ-240          Lufkin 228-173-100
ROI-PJ-246          Lufkin M456-256-144 ROI-PJ-241          Ampscot 228-213-100
ROI-PJ-269          Legrand 456-256-144 ROI-PJ-254          Lufkin 228-173-86
ROI-PJ-187          Legrand 456-256-144 ROI-PJ-247          Lufkin 228-213-86
ROI-PJ-263          Lufkin 456-256-144 ROI-PJ-254          Lufkin 228-173-86
ROI-PJ-250          Legrand 456-256-120 ROI-PJ-270          HG 160-173-86
ROI-PJ-271          Lufkin M320-256-120 ROI-PJ-274          Legrand 160-173-74
ROI-PJ-272          HG 320-256-144

Featured Compressors – Click here

ROI-K-168 – 80,000hrs – Caterpillar 3520 (1400HP) Ariel JGK-4 (Sweet)
ROI-K-175 – Field Ran – Two Sour – (1400HP Elc. X 2) Elc. 105e3m3/dx2 – 3 Stage
ROI-K-152 – Sour Twin Units – Waukesha L-5108 GL (1200HP) Ariel JGH-4 – 0-Houred
ROI-K-176 – Field Ran – Cat 3406TA (325HP) FRICK 283L  (Screw)
ROI-K-177 – Field Ran – Waukesha F18GL (400HP) Mycom 200VLD  (Screw)
ROI-K-202 – Used – Roflo 7DB / 208B Dual VRU 50HP Elc. – ~300SCF – Preserved 2014
ROI-K-203 – Used – Waukesha H24GL (530HP) Ariel 3 Stage – 30-1000psi (2005)

Casing Gas Compressors – Click here

Unit #1                 40HP Corken Trailered Casing Gas Unit
Unit #2 & 3         Twinned Corlac Never Used Quincy 5120 Hydraulic
Unit #4                 300 Hours – 60HP VRG Casing Gas Compressor  **3 sister units available**
ROI-K-165           85HP HydroVane – Casing Gas – 16e3m3 150psi

Featured FWKOs & Separators – Click here

ROI-VH-149 – REBUILT – 24″GROUP TEST SEPERATOR – 9 WELL – 550PSI – SWEET SERVICE
ROI-VH-150 – REBUILT – 24″X7’6″ 1440PSI 3PHASE – SWEET SERVICE
ROI-VH-151 – USED GROUP SEP –  36″x8′ S/S 1440psi 10 Well Header w/ IA Skid – Sour
ROI-VH-127 – USED TREATER – 120″ X 40′ TREATER PACKAGES – 5MMBTU/HR (2013) – 75 PSIG MAWP
ROI-VH-131 – USED DEHY – 42″ OD X 34′ 0″ S/S X 1405 PSIG X -20/150°F X 1/16″ C.A
ROI-VH-052 – NEVER USED – 30″x10′ 3 Phase Dressed 2 – 1440psig – Sour Vert. Separator
ROI-VH-137 – USED – 48″x 16′ 3 Phase 720PSI Horizontal Inlet Separator

Misc. Equipment In the Yard

ROI-VRU-015    Blackmeer 15HP Sour VRU – 25m3/d 100psi
ROI-GEN-48      IA Skid (45hpx2) w/ 2x100KW Genset Housed pkg.
ROI-GEN-09     Dual-300KW Nat Gas Wauk F18 Prime, Diesel Backup
ROI-S-053         Used 750BBL, Heated, Insulated, Sweet Tank
INV-44               400BBL Double Wall Sour Service Production Tank – Heated Insulated
INV-45               400BBL Double Wall Tank
INV-46               365BBL Insulated Skidded DW Tank

Field Ready Arrow Drivers In the Yard (10)

INV-30        ARROW C96 REBUILT – WARRANTY
INV-31        ARROW A54 Used
INV-2-5/6/7     ARROW C66 Used (6)
INV-33/34        ARROW C96 Used (2)

FEATURE GAS PLANT – 30mmscfd Amine, Refrig, Etc. – CLICK HERE

30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler w/ Sour Compression, Inlet Separation, Refrig, etc.

Additional Gas Processing Facilities (inquire below)

ROI-CP-052- 4mmmscfd Sour Service 1315psig Refrig, rebuilt 2016 , diesel generator, MCC, PLC, etc.
ROI-REF-035 – 5mmscfd Sweet Refrigeration Skid, 100HP Elc. Rated 100HP Mycom P6WB, 30″ 1415psig Low Temp Sep, bullet, inlet, 18,000usg storage, etc.
ROI-CP-053 – 8mmscfd Refrig Plant 700psi, Amine Sweetening Facility w/ Sour Inlet Compression
ROI-CP-047 – 10mmscfd 1415psig Refrigeration Skid
ROI-REF-022 – 10mmscfd, 100HP Mycom x 2, 24″ Dehy, etc.

ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own or equipment that is listed, if you need something, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!

Reef Oilfield InventoryFor details on these facilities or additional equipment https://www.reefoilfieldinventory.com/
|REEF OIFLIELD INVENTORY LTD| 403 700 0141 | steve@reefoilfieldinventory.com