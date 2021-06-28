ROI 2021 summer featured production equipment













Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager to share our featured Pump Jacks, Compressors, Separators, and select Gas Plants ready for your next application. As well as additional equipment landed “In the Yard”.

Click the links for pictures and detailed information. To engage with us, request drawings, or inquire about equipment please reference the contact information at the bottom of the add.

ROI-PJ-251 Rotoflex 1100-500-306 ROI-PJ-192 HG 320-256-144 ROI-PJ-253 Rotoflex 1100-500-306 ROI-PJ-249 Lufkin 320-213-120 ROI-PJ-209 HG 912-365-192 ROI-PJ-238 Lufkin 320-213-120 ROI-PJ-279 Weatherford 912-365-192 ROI-PJ-278 Legrand 320-256-120 ROI-PJ-155 Langzhou 640-365-168 ROI-PJ-023 Lufkin M228-213-120 ROI-PJ-236 Ampscot 640-305-168 ROI-PJ-244 HG 228-173-100 ROI-PJ-237 Ampscot 640-305-144 ROI-PJ-240 Lufkin 228-173-100 ROI-PJ-246 Lufkin M456-256-144 ROI-PJ-241 Ampscot 228-213-100 ROI-PJ-269 Legrand 456-256-144 ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86 ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144 ROI-PJ-247 Lufkin 228-213-86 ROI-PJ-263 Lufkin 456-256-144 ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86 ROI-PJ-250 Legrand 456-256-120 ROI-PJ-270 HG 160-173-86 ROI-PJ-271 Lufkin M320-256-120 ROI-PJ-274 Legrand 160-173-74 ROI-PJ-272 HG 320-256-144

ROI-K-168 – 80,000hrs – Caterpillar 3520 (1400HP) Ariel JGK-4 (Sweet) ROI-K-175 – Field Ran – Two Sour – (1400HP Elc. X 2) Elc. 105e3m3/dx2 – 3 Stage ROI-K-152 – Sour Twin Units – Waukesha L-5108 GL (1200HP) Ariel JGH-4 – 0-Houred ROI-K-176 – Field Ran – Cat 3406TA (325HP) FRICK 283L (Screw) ROI-K-177 – Field Ran – Waukesha F18GL (400HP) Mycom 200VLD (Screw) ROI-K-202 – Used – Roflo 7DB / 208B Dual VRU 50HP Elc. – ~300SCF – Preserved 2014 ROI-K-203 – Used – Waukesha H24GL (530HP) Ariel 3 Stage – 30-1000psi (2005)

Unit #1 40HP Corken Trailered Casing Gas Unit Unit #2 & 3 Twinned Corlac Never Used Quincy 5120 Hydraulic Unit #4 300 Hours – 60HP VRG Casing Gas Compressor **3 sister units available** ROI-K-165 85HP HydroVane – Casing Gas – 16e3m3 150psi

ROI-VH-149 – REBUILT – 24″GROUP TEST SEPERATOR – 9 WELL – 550PSI – SWEET SERVICE ROI-VH-150 – REBUILT – 24″X7’6″ 1440PSI 3PHASE – SWEET SERVICE ROI-VH-151 – USED GROUP SEP – 36″x8′ S/S 1440psi 10 Well Header w/ IA Skid – Sour ROI-VH-127 – USED TREATER – 120″ X 40′ TREATER PACKAGES – 5MMBTU/HR (2013) – 75 PSIG MAWP ROI-VH-131 – USED DEHY – 42″ OD X 34′ 0″ S/S X 1405 PSIG X -20/150°F X 1/16″ C.A ROI-VH-052 – NEVER USED – 30″x10′ 3 Phase Dressed 2 – 1440psig – Sour Vert. Separator ROI-VH-137 – USED – 48″x 16′ 3 Phase 720PSI Horizontal Inlet Separator

Misc. Equipment In the Yard

ROI-VRU-015 Blackmeer 15HP Sour VRU – 25m3/d 100psi ROI-GEN-48 IA Skid (45hpx2) w/ 2x100KW Genset Housed pkg. ROI-GEN-09 Dual-300KW Nat Gas Wauk F18 Prime, Diesel Backup ROI-S-053 Used 750BBL, Heated, Insulated, Sweet Tank INV-44 400BBL Double Wall Sour Service Production Tank – Heated Insulated INV-45 400BBL Double Wall Tank INV-46 365BBL Insulated Skidded DW Tank

Field Ready Arrow Drivers In the Yard (10)

INV-30 ARROW C96 REBUILT – WARRANTY INV-31 ARROW A54 Used INV-2-5/6/7 ARROW C66 Used (6) INV-33/34 ARROW C96 Used (2)

30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler w/ Sour Compression, Inlet Separation, Refrig, etc.

Additional Gas Processing Facilities (inquire below)

ROI-CP-052- 4mmmscfd Sour Service 1315psig Refrig, rebuilt 2016 , diesel generator, MCC, PLC, etc. ROI-REF-035 – 5mmscfd Sweet Refrigeration Skid, 100HP Elc. Rated 100HP Mycom P6WB, 30″ 1415psig Low Temp Sep, bullet, inlet, 18,000usg storage, etc. ROI-CP-053 – 8mmscfd Refrig Plant 700psi, Amine Sweetening Facility w/ Sour Inlet Compression ROI-CP-047 – 10mmscfd 1415psig Refrigeration Skid ROI-REF-022 – 10mmscfd, 100HP Mycom x 2, 24″ Dehy, etc.

ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own or equipment that is listed, if you need something, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!