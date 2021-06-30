Tidewater announces successful closing of the Pioneer Pipeline sale to ATCO and results of Tidewater’s annual general and special meeting

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil and refined product space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain, including gas plants, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage and downstream facilities.

Cautionary Notes

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Tidewater’s shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Tidewater, including management’s assessment of Tidewater’s future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “outlook”, “potential”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “target”, “would”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: the sale of the Pioneer Pipeline to ATCO and the sale of certain ancillary assets to TransAlta (the “Transactions”) and the proceeds to be received by Tidewater from the Transactions; and, Tidewater’s projected use of proceeds from the Transactions. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions regarding, among other things: Tidewater’s ability to execute on its business plan; that any third party projects relating to the Corporation’s divestitures will be sanctioned and completed as expected; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; that there are no unforeseen material changes related to the Corporation’s divestitures including the Transactions, that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner; new commercial arrangements or current operations; our operating activities; and current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated). Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Tidewater at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. These known and unknown risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions; the possibility that governmental policies or laws may change or governmental approvals may be delayed or withheld; failure to negotiate and conclude any required commercial agreements; non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key industry partners, alliances and agreements; the continuation or completion of third-party projects; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including changes in tax laws and treatment, construction delays; labour and material shortages; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Tidewater’s public disclosure documents including, among other things, those detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tidewater’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Tidewater’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Tidewater that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Tidewater does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses, non-cash items, transaction costs, items that are considered non-recurring in nature and the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in their equity investments.

Tidewater’s management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it provides an indication of results generated from the Corporation’s operating activities prior to financing, taxation and non-recurring/non-cash impairment charges occurring outside the normal course of business. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to set objectives, make operating and capital investment decisions, monitor debt covenants and assess performance. In addition to its use by management, Tidewater also believes Adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by security analysts, investors and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Corporation and other companies in the midstream industry. Investors should be cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to earnings, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation’s performance and may not be comparable to companies with similar calculations.

This press release refers to “Net debt” which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada (“GAAP”). “Net Debt” is defined as bank debt, notes payable and convertible debentures, less cash. Net debt is used by the Corporation to monitor its capital structure and financing requirements. It is also used as a measure of the Corporation’s overall financial strength.