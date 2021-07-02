Altura Energy Inc. announces grant of stock options

Upon the granting of the Options described above, Altura will have 10,318,334 Options outstanding, which represents approximately 9.5 percent of the 108,920,974 Common Shares of the Corporation currently outstanding. Altura’s stock option plan limits the issuance of Options to no more than 10 percent of the outstanding Common Shares.

About Altura Energy Inc.

Altura is a junior oil and gas exploration, development and production company with operations in central Alberta. Altura predominantly produces from the Rex member in the Upper Mannville group and is focused on delivering per share growth and attractive shareholder returns through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

