Hillcrest Energy Technologies announces gross proceeds of $2.95 million raised through voluntary early warrant exercise program













VANCOUVER, B.C. – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and e-mobility development company, is pleased to announce the results of its previously announced early warrant exercise incentive program (the “Incentive Program”) intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 34,683,334 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Eligible Warrants”) of the Company.

At close of business Friday, June 30th, 2021, Hillcrest had received written commitments to exercise 29,563,000, or more than 85% of the 34,683,334 Eligible Warrants, which will result in gross proceeds of $2,956,300. Additional details regarding the Incentive Program are contained in the Company’s news releases from June 21, 2021 and June 28, 2021.

“The Hillcrest team appreciates the phenomenal action and support shown by the warrant holders,” said Don Currie, CEO, Hillcrest Energy Technologies. “Backed by a substantially improved balance sheet, we’re positioned to advance with purpose and are financially able to deliver a compelling innovation pipeline intended to create considerable value to customers and investors alike. Over the last six months we’ve achieved a $4 million swing, moving from a deficit of $700,000 as shown in the audited year end statements, to a current positive balance of approximately $3,400,000 of working capital. We aim to deploy these funds over the coming months on Hillcrest’s tech collaboration and development initiatives that are already trending ahead of schedule and exceeding the Company’s internal expectations.”

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest is a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise. Working to decarbonize and electrify the energy sector, the Company intends to lead by example as it transitions from the production of fossil fuels from its West Hazel asset in Saskatchewan, to clean energy technologies that help unlock efficiencies in electrification and maximize performance of electric systems including electric vehicles, motors and electric generators. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power the future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT”, on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HIA.F”.

