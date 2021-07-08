Treeline Well Services LP acquires Kodiak Well Servicing Assets













Treeline Well Services LP is excited to announce the acquisition of the service rig assets of Kodiak Well Servicing. The purchase consists of one (1) high spec, new generation, double service rig built by KSM and two (2) boiler packages (80 HP and 100 HP). Kodiak Well Servicing has a respected and long-standing history in the northeast BC well servicing industry.

This move is a continuation of Treeline’s growth strategy and enables us to build and grow our base in northeast British Columbia. The Kodiak rig will now be called rig #35 and brings Treelines’ fleet to a total of 30 rigs comprised of 23 doubles and 7 singles. The beautiful Kodiak KSM double rig package fits in perfectly with the newest fleet of rigs in Canada (for companies that operate over 10 service rigs).

The Kodiak rig package was constructed in 2014 and will operate under the West Moberly First Nations Joint Venture in the northeast BC area.

Treeline is the largest privately owned service rig company in Canada and has been in business for 25 years. Focused on safety, growth, innovation and high-performance, Treeline strives to be the vendor of choice for operators in the BC, Grande Prairie, and SAGD regions.