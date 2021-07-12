AltaGas Ltd. announces monthly dividend

CALGARY, AB – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas or the Company”) (TSX: ALA) announced today that the July dividend will be paid on August 16, 2021, to common shareholders of record on July 26, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 23, 2021. The amount of the dividend will be $0.0833 for each common share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.
AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets. The Company operates a diversified, low-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders. For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following: