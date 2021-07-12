Imperial to hold 2021 second quarter earnings call













CALGARY, Alberta – (TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, July 30, following the company’s second quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.

Please click here [https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/k22sqghu] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.

Contacts

Investor relations

(587) 476-4743

Media relations

(587) 476-7010