NuVista Energy Ltd. announces proposed issuance of $200 million of senior unsecured notes













CALGARY, Alberta – NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) announced today that it intends to undertake, subject to market and other conditions, a proposed private placement of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) in the amount of $200 million (the “Offering”). Subject to the completion of the Offering, NuVista intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with borrowings under its credit facility, to redeem all of the Company’s existing $220 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) at a redemption price of 101.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest, which is expected to be completed shortly after closing of the Offering.

CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners for the Offering.

The Notes will not be qualified for distribution to the public under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and will only be offered in Canada and in the United States pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions.

This release is not an offer of securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.