Heavy crude discount unchanged in quiet trade













Railcars holding crude oil

Canadian heavy crude’s discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was steady on Tuesday.

Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for August delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at $13.15 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, unchanged from Monday’s settle.

One industry source said trade was quiet during Calgary Stampede week, a 10-day rodeo held annually in Canada’s corporate oil capital, even though celebrations were muted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Canadian heavy crude prices are underpinned by strong demand from U.S. refineries, the source added.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for August delivery narrowed to $1.15 per barrel below WTI, having settled at $1.50 a barrel below the benchmark on Monday.

Global oil prices gained almost 2% after the International Energy Agency said the market should expect tighter supply for now because of disagreements among major producers over how much additional crude to ship worldwide.