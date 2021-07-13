New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 12
|Accountant
|Bowron Environmental Group
|Calgary
|Jul. 12
|Office Administrator (Mat Leave Term)
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jul. 12
|Compressor Turbine Engineer
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Flexible
|Jul. 10
|Journeyman and Apprentice Pipefitters
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 10
|ELECTRONICS DESIGN DRAFTER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jul. 9
|Safety & Accounts Payable Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Chetwynd
|Jul. 9
|Senior Product Developer
|Brunel
|Richmond
|Jul. 8
|Power Valuations Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 8
|Power Market Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jul. 8
|Corporate Counsel (Lawyer)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 8
|Warehouse Labourer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 8
|Heavy Duty Mechanic
|Vertex
|Alida
|Jul. 8
|Executive Assistant
|X-Terra Environmental Services
|Saskatoon
|Jul. 8
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Various
|Jul. 8
|Enterprise Data Architect
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jul. 8
|Document Controller
|Brunel
|Joffre
|Jul. 8
|Manager, Exploitation
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jul. 7
|Intermediate / Senior Environmental Scientist
|X-Terra Environmental Services
|Saskatoon
|Jul. 7
|Intermediate – Senior Environmental Scientist
|X-Terra Environmental Services
|Lloydminster
|Jul. 7
|Environmental Technologist
|X-Terra Environmental Services
|Lloydminster
|Jul. 7
|Accounts Payable/Treasury Specialist
|i3 Energy Canada Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jul. 7
|NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jul. 7
|Maintenance Scheduler
|Pembina
|Fox Creek
|Jul. 7
|Electrical Tradesman
|Pembina
|Hinton