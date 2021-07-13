New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 12 Accountant Bowron Environmental Group Calgary
Jul. 12 Office Administrator (Mat Leave Term) Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jul. 12 Compressor Turbine Engineer Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Flexible
Jul. 10 Journeyman and Apprentice Pipefitters Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 10 ELECTRONICS DESIGN DRAFTER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jul. 9 Safety & Accounts Payable Administrator Roska DBO Chetwynd
Jul. 9 Senior Product Developer Brunel Richmond
Jul. 8 Power Valuations Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 8 Power Market Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Jul. 8 Corporate Counsel (Lawyer) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 8 Warehouse Labourer Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 8 Heavy Duty Mechanic Vertex Alida
Jul. 8 Executive Assistant X-Terra Environmental Services Saskatoon
Jul. 8 Field Operator Roska DBO Various
Jul. 8 Enterprise Data Architect Pembina Calgary
Jul. 8 Document Controller Brunel Joffre
Jul. 8 Manager, Exploitation Brunel Calgary
Jul. 7 Intermediate / Senior Environmental Scientist X-Terra Environmental Services Saskatoon
Jul. 7 Intermediate – Senior Environmental Scientist X-Terra Environmental Services Lloydminster
Jul. 7 Environmental Technologist X-Terra Environmental Services Lloydminster
Jul. 7 Accounts Payable/Treasury Specialist i3 Energy Canada Ltd. Calgary
Jul. 7 NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jul. 7 Maintenance Scheduler Pembina Fox Creek
Jul. 7 Electrical Tradesman Pembina Hinton