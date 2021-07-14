Strathcona Resources Ltd. announces proposed private offering of U.S.$500 million of senior notes













CALGARY, AB – Strathcona Resources Ltd. (“Strathcona“) announced today that it is planning to commence, subject to market and other conditions, a private offering (the “Offering“) under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), to eligible purchasers, of U.S.$500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes“).

Strathcona intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering, if completed, to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and operating facility without cancelling the revolving commitments thereunder and repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its term loan facility.

About Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Strathcona is a Calgary-based private, oil-weighted company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Strathcona is 100% owned by its private-equity sponsor, Waterous Energy Fund, and Strathcona employees.

