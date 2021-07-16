Heavy crude discount inches wider in quiet trade













Railcars holding crude oil

Canadian heavy crude’s discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened slightly on Thursday.

Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for August delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at $13.30 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, widening from$13.25 per barrel below U.S. crude futures on Wednesday.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for August delivery traded at $1.40 per barrel below WTI, unchanged from the previous day.

Suncor Energy has scheduled maintenance at its oil sands base plant in northern Alberta in August, which will impact supply.

Global oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on expectations of more crude hitting the market after a compromise deal between leading OPEC producers and a surprisingly poor weekly reading on U.S. fuel demand.