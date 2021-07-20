Unified Valve Group announces steam valve testing now available in Calgary













Calgary AB, Canada,– Unified Valve Group Ltd. (“Unified”) is proud to announce that a fully certified steam boiler has been commissioned at their Calgary location. The Calgary boiler supplements Unified’s existing steam boilers in Edmonton and Bonnyville. Effective immediately, Unified’s Calgary team can provide steam testing services for all models of Pressure Relief Valves up to 8” and up to 3,000 PSI with lift assist.

Unified is available for standard bookings and is accepting audit appointments. Please call 403-236-3656 to arrange an appointment or if you require additional information on Unified’s boiler capabilities you can email info@unifiedvalve.com and a member of Unified’s Calgary team will follow up with you. As with Unified’s Edmonton and Bonnyville steam boilers, there are no limitations on scheduling and Unified looks forward to delivering more range of services to their southern customers.

Unified Valve Group is a trusted sales and service provider of all valve types and is acknowledged as the leading pressure safety valve (PSV) solutions provider across all industries since 1987. With 7 branch locations strategically located in Western Canada, and 3 full On-Site PSV repair mobile units – Unified can provide facility, On-Site, and In-Situ service/testing.

Adrian Costello

Director, Business Development