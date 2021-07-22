Gear Energy Ltd. announces commencement of trading on OTCQX













CALGARY, AB – Gear Energy Ltd. (“Gear”) (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified for trading on the OTCQX Market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC”). Gear’s common shares previously traded through the OTC’s Pink market. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is expected to provide more transparent trading for Gear’s U.S. investors. Gear’s common shares begin trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol “GENGF.”