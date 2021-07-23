NuVista Energy Ltd. announces closing of $230 million private placement of senior unsecured notes

CALGARY, Alberta- NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement of $230 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 23, 2026 (the “Notes”).
The Notes were offered through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, as joint book runners, Scotiabank, as co-lead manager, and ATB Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Peters & Co., as co-managers.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes to fully redeem its $220 million aggregate principal amount of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due March 2, 2023 at a redemption price of 101.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest.