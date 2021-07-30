Petrus Resources announces extension to credit agreements

CALGARY, Alberta – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) announces its syndicate of lenders has extended the borrowing base termination date on its senior revolving credit facility agreement from July 30, 2021 to August 13, 2021. The Company’s second lien term loan provider has also agreed to extend the maturity date of the Company’s second lien term loan from September 30, 2021 to October 14, 2021. The Company continues to be in discussions with the bank syndicate on a one-year extension to its senior secured credit facility, as well as with its term loan provider on an additional extension to the second lien term loan. While discussions are ongoing, there is no certainty, nor can the Company provide any assurance that, any further extension to the credit facility or term loan will be completed. Petrus currently has approximately $74 million drawn on the revolving credit facility of $77.5 million and $39 million outstanding on the second lien term loan.
ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.