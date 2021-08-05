Enerplus announces second quarter 2021 results; increases dividend by 15%

CALGARY, AB – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today reported its second quarter 2021 operating and financial results and an increase to its dividend. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $136.9 million and adjusted funds flow was $184.3 million, compared to $90.6 million and $70.0 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow increased compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher production and commodity prices during the second quarter of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Successfully closed the strategic acquisition of assets in the Williston Basin from Hess Corporation on April 30, 2021

Achieved record production in the second quarter of 115,351 BOE per day, 26% higher than the prior quarter

Adjusted funds flow was $184.3 million in the second quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $129.9 million , generating free cash flow of $54.4 million

in the second quarter, which exceeded capital spending of , generating free cash flow of Annual average 2021 production guidance revised to 112,000 to 115,000 BOE per day, including 69,500 to 71,500 barrels per day of liquids, reflecting higher mid-points, with no change in 2021 capital spending guidance

Increasing return of capital to shareholders: quarterly dividend increased 15% to $0.038 per share; reinitiating share repurchase program

Capital efficiencies continuing to improve: well costs in North Dakota are tracking US$5.7 million per well, a 25% reduction compared to 2019

2021 Bakken crude oil price differential guidance strengthened to US$2.35 per barrel below WTI (from US$3.25)

Estimated 2021 free cash flow of over $450 million based on current forward strip commodity prices

Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio estimated to be at or below 1.0x by year-end 2021 based on current forward strip commodity prices

“Our second quarter results reflect the increasing scale of our business and continued strong operational momentum,” said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO. “We delivered record production, capital efficiency gains along with an increasing free cash flow profile. The 15% increase to our quarterly dividend—our second dividend increase this year—and resumption of our share repurchase program underscores our commitment to providing increasing capital returns to shareholders. While we are prioritizing debt reduction in the near term, we will continue to evaluate returning incremental free cash flow to shareholders and are well positioned to meaningfully enhance our shareholder returns upon achieving our $400 million debt reduction target.”

SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

Production in the second quarter of 2021 was 115,351 BOE per day, an increase of 32% compared to the same period a year ago, and 26% higher than the prior quarter. Crude oil and natural gas liquids production in the second quarter of 2021 was 71,693 barrels per day, an increase of 49% compared to the same period a year ago, and 46% higher than the prior quarter. The increased production compared to the same period in 2020 was due to the contribution from the Company’s Williston Basin acquisitions in 2021 and lower production during the second quarter of 2020 due to reduced activity and temporarily curtailed volumes in response to the low crude oil prices.

Enerplus reported a second quarter 2021 net loss of $59.7 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $609.3 million, or $2.74 per share, in the same period in 2020 which included non-cash impairments. The net loss recognized in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to non-cash mark to market losses related to commodity derivative instruments. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $67.9 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $41.2 million, or $0.19 per share, during the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income was higher compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher commodity prices and increased production.

Enerplus’ second quarter 2021 realized Bakken oil price differential was US$2.76 per barrel below WTI, compared to US$4.36 per barrel below WTI in the second quarter of 2020. Bakken crude oil differentials improved relative to the prior year period due to increased U.S. refinery demand and significant available pipeline capacity in the basin.

The Company’s realized Marcellus natural gas price differential was US$0.89 per Mcf below NYMEX during the second quarter of 2021 compared to US$0.49 per Mcf below NYMEX in the second quarter of 2020. The weaker second quarter 2021 differential reflected significant unplanned regional pipeline maintenance.

In the second quarter of 2021, Enerplus’ operating expenses were $8.43 per BOE, compared to $6.84 per BOE during the same period in 2020. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by price-related production curtailments and lower well servicing activity.

Second quarter transportation costs were $3.45 per BOE and cash general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $1.04 per BOE.

Enerplus recorded a current tax expense of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 related to U.S. federal taxes as a result of higher expected income in 2021.

Exploration and development capital spending was $129.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company paid $11.0 million in dividends in the quarter.

Enerplus closed its strategic acquisition of certain assets in the Williston Basin from Hess Corporation on April 30, 2021, for total cash consideration of US$312 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Company had total debt of $1,208.1 million and cash on hand of $75.3 million. Enerplus made principal repayments of US$81.6 million on its 2009 and 2012 senior notes during the quarter.

ASSET ACTIVITY

Williston Basin production averaged 72,390 BOE per day (73% crude oil) during the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 64% compared to the same period a year ago, and 53% higher than the prior quarter. During the second quarter the Company drilled four gross operated wells (100% working interest) and brought 23 gross operated wells on production (83% average working interest). Enerplus continued to drive capital efficiency improvements through faster drilling and completions cycle times and other efficiencies. Enerplus set a company record in the second quarter drilling a two-mile lateral section in 48 hours (lateral spud to total depth). Total well costs in North Dakota are now expected to average US$5.7 million per well in 2021, a reduction of 25% compared to 2019 levels and well below the 2021 target of US$6.1 million.

Marcellus production averaged 192 MMcf per day during the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2020, and 6% lower than the prior quarter.

Canadian waterflood production averaged 7,240 BOE per day (95% crude oil) during the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2020, and 2% lower than the prior quarter.

FREE CASH FLOW PRIORITIES

Enerplus expects to allocate approximately 90% of its free cash flow, after dividends, to debt reduction. The Company is targeting a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio at or below 1.0x assuming a $50 per barrel WTI oil price environment, representing a debt reduction target of approximately $400 million from second quarter 2021 levels. Enerplus estimates it will achieve its debt reduction target by mid-2022 based on current forward strip commodity prices. The remaining approximately 10% of free cash flow, after dividends, is expected to be allocated to incremental capital returns to shareholders, including potential dividend increases and share repurchases. The Company will continue to evaluate this free cash flow allocation as it makes progress on its debt reduction target with the expectation of increasing the allocation of free cash flow to shareholders once its debt target is achieved, assuming a supportive commodity price environment.

Given the Company’s significant increase in cash flow generation following its strategic acquisitions in the first half of 2021, Enerplus believes the business can support a higher dividend while continuing to prioritize debt reduction. As a result, the Board of Directors has approved a 15% increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend to $0.038 per share payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. This is Enerplus’ second dividend increase year to date and represents a 27% increase, on an annualized basis, from the Company’s dividend level at the start of the year.

Enerplus also received approval from its Board of Directors to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”), subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The proposed renewal will be for 10% of the public float (within the meaning under the TSX rules).

FIVE-YEAR OUTLOOK UPDATE

Enerplus has updated year one (2021) of its five-year outlook to reflect year to date commodity prices and the forward strip for the remainder of the year. The years 2022 to 2025 continue to be based on US$50 to US$55 per barrel WTI flat oil price assumptions. Based on this, the Company has increased the estimated cumulative free cash flow over this period to approximately $1.5 to $2.0 billion.

2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE

Enerplus revised its 2021 average production guidance to 112,000 to 115,000 BOE per day, including liquids production of 69,500 to 71,500 barrels per day due to outperformance year to date. Capital spending guidance is unchanged.

Enerplus narrowed its 2021 Bakken crude oil price differential guidance to US$2.35 per barrel below WTI, compared to US$3.25 per barrel below WTI previously. The improved differential guidance is due to strong year to date pricing and additional firm capacity on the Dakota Access Pipeline (“DAPL”) secured in connection with the pipeline’s expansion. Enerplus now has approximately 10,000 barrels per day of firm transportation on DAPL.

As a result of ongoing pipeline maintenance in the Marcellus, Enerplus widened its 2021 Marcellus natural gas price differential to US$0.65 per Mcf below NYMEX, compared to US$0.55 per Mcf below NYMEX previously.

The Company expects to incur current income tax expense of US$5 million to US$7 million in 2021.

A summary of the Company’s 2021 guidance is provided below.

2021 Guidance

Capital spending $360 to $400 million Average annual production 112,000 – 115,000 BOE/day (from 111,000 – 115,000 BOE/day) Average annual crude oil and natural gas liquids production 69,500 – 71,500 bbls/day (from 68,500 – 71,500 bbls/day) Average royalty and production tax rate 26% Operating expense $8.25/BOE Transportation expense $3.85/BOE Cash G&A expense $1.25/BOE Current Income Tax expense US$5 – $7 million

2021 Full-Year Differential/Basis Outlook (1)

U.S. Bakken crude oil differential (compared to WTI crude oil)(2) US$(2.35)/bbl (from US$(3.25)/bbl) Marcellus natural gas sales price differential (compared to NYMEX natural gas) US$(0.65)/Mcf (from US$(0.55)/Mcf)

(1) Excluding transportation costs. (2) Based on the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Risk Management

Enerplus’ commodity hedging positions are provided in the table below.

Enerplus’ Financial Commodity Hedging Contracts (As at August 4, 2021)

WTI Crude Oil (1)(2) (US$/bbl) NYMEX Natural Gas (US$/Mcf) Jul 1, 2021 – Jan 1, 2022 – Jan 1, 2023 – Nov 1, 2023 – Jul 1, 2021 – Nov 1, 2021 – Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Oct 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2022 Swaps Volume (bbls/day) – – – – 60,000 – Swaps – – – – $ 2.90 – Collars Volume (bbls/day) 23,000 17,000 – – 40,000 40,000 Sold Puts $ 36.39 $ 40.00 – – $ 2.15 – Purchased Puts $ 46.39 $ 50.00 – – $ 2.75 $ 3.43 Sold Calls $ 56.70 $ 57.91 – – $ 3.25 $ 6.00 Hedges acquired from Bruin(3) Swaps Volume (bbls/day) 8,465 3,828 250 – – – Swaps $ 42.52 $ 42.35 $ 42.10 – – – Collars Volume (bbls/day) – – 2,000 2,000 – – Purchased Puts – – $ 5.00 $ 5.00 – – Sold Calls – – $ 75.00 $ 75.00 – –

(1) The total average deferred premium spent on outstanding hedges is US$0.84/bbl from July 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021 and US$1.22/bbl from January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022. (2) Transactions with a common term have been aggregated and presented at weighted average prices and volumes. (3) Upon closing of the Bruin Acquisition, Bruin’s outstanding hedges were recorded at a fair value liability of $96.5 million. At June 30, 2021, the fair value of the Bruin hedges was a liability of $100.0 million. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 we recorded a realized loss of $2.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively, on the settlement of the Bruin hedges. In Addition, we recognized an unrealized loss of $52.8 million and $35.4 million, respectively, for the change in the fair value of the Bruin hedges over the same periods. See Note 17 to the Q2 2021 Financial Statements for further detail.

SECOND QUARTER PRODUCTION AND Operational summary tables

Average Daily Production(1)

Three months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Williston

Basin Marcellus Canadian

Water-floods Other(2) Total Williston

Basin Marcellus Canadian

Water-floods Other(2) Total Tight oil (bbl/d) 52,896 – – 1,900 54,797 43,743 – – 1,347 45,090 Light & medium oil (bbl/d) – – 2,912 86 2,998 – – 2,970 65 3,035 Heavy oil (bbl/d) – – 3,983 25 4,008 – – 4,045 17 4,063 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 52,896 – 6,895 2,012 61,803 43,743 – 7,015 1,429 52,188 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 9,257 – 129 504 9,890 7,634 – 76 535 8,245 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 61,418 191,602 – 1,535 254,555 51,300 197,760 – 1,337 250,396 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) – – 1,296 6,093 7,389 – – 1,238 7,230 8,467 Total natural gas (Mcf/d) 61,418 191,602 1,296 7,628 261,945 51,300 197,760 1,238 8,566 258,863 Total production (BOE/d) 72,390 31,934 7,240 3,786 115,351 59,928 32,960 7,297 3,392 103,576

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Drilled(1)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Operated Non-Operated Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin 4 4.0 – – 4 4.0 – – Marcellus – – 14 0.6 – – 28 0.8 Canadian Waterfloods – – – – – – – – Other(2) – – – – – – 2 0.3 Total 4 4.0 14 0.6 4 4.0 30 1.1

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Brought On-Stream(1)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Operated Non-Operated Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin 23 19.1 1 0.4 26 22.1 1 0.4 Marcellus – – 20 1.4 – – 36 1.8 Canadian Waterfloods – – – – – – – – Other(2) – – – – 3 2.6 2 0.3 Total 23 19.1 21 1.8 29 24.7 39 2.5

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial (CDN$, thousands, except ratios) Net Income/(Loss) $ (59,664) $ (609,323) $ (44,967) $ (606,447) Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)(1) 67,932 (41,185) 124,183 (20,095) Cash Flow from Operating Activities 136,902 90,560 174,141 213,299 Adjusted Funds Flow(1) 184,320 69,997 312,435 183,224 Dividends to Shareholders – Declared 11,040 6,675 18,405 13,345 Total Debt Net of Cash(1) 1,132,841 518,094 1,132,841 518,094 Capital Spending 129,903 40,084 195,434 203,709 Property and Land Acquisitions 408,764 3,416 1,037,332 5,672 Property Divestments (17) (63) 4,978 5,515 Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio(1)(2) 2.3x 1.0x 2.3x 1.0x Financial per Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Net Income /(Loss) – Basic $ (0.23) $ (2.74) $ (0.18) $ (2.73) Net Income/(Loss) – Diluted (0.23) (2.74) (0.18) (2.73) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Basic 256,750 222,557 250,443 222,457 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Diluted 256,750 222,557 250,443 222,457 Selected Financial Results per BOE(3)(4) Crude Oil & Natural Gas Sales(5) $ 48.60 $ 19.53 $ 46.38 $ 26.11 Royalties and Production Taxes (12.58) (5.15) (11.74) (6.74) Commodity Derivative Instruments (3.53) 6.73 (3.02) 5.12 Operating Expenses (8.43) (6.84) (8.16) (7.90) Transportation Costs (3.45) (4.28) (3.68) (4.11) Cash General and Administrative Expenses (1.04) (1.14) (1.28) (1.26) Cash Share-Based Compensation (0.22) (0.15) (0.27) 0.09 Interest, Foreign Exchange and Other Expenses (1.39) (1.69) (1.34) (1.29) Current Income Tax Recovery/(Expenses) (0.40) 1.81 (0.22) 0.85 Adjusted Funds Flow(1) $ 17.56 $ 8.82 $ 16.67 $ 10.87

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Daily Production(4) Crude Oil (bbls/day) 61,803 43,168 52,187 46,106 Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/day) 9,890 4,929 8,245 5,137 Natural Gas (Mcf/day) 261,945 235,579 258,863 249,246 Total (BOE/day) 115,351 87,360 103,576 92,784 % Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids 62% 55% 58% 55% Average Selling Price (4)(5) Crude Oil (per bbl) $ 76.67 $ 30.55 $ 72.90 $ 41.59 Natural Gas Liquids (per bbl) 22.72 (0.96) 28.06 6.16 Natural Gas (per Mcf) 2.45 1.63 2.96 1.87 Net Wells Drilled 5 3 5 37

(1) These are non–GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning under the Company’s GAAP and, therefore, may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. See “Non–GAAP Measures” section in the news release. (2) Ratio does not include trailing adjusted funds flow from the recent Williston Basin acquisitions. (3) Non-cash amounts have been excluded. (4) Based on Company interest production volumes. See “Presentation of Production Information” below. (5) Before transportation costs, royalties, and commodity derivative instruments.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(CDN$ thousands) unaudited June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,278 $ 114,455 Accounts receivable 252,316 106,376 Derivative financial assets — 3,550 Other current assets 7,505 7,137 335,099 231,518 Property, plant and equipment: Crude oil and natural gas properties (full cost method) 1,680,329 575,559 Other capital assets, net 18,912 19,524 Property, plant and equipment 1,699,241 595,083 Right-of-use assets 36,951 32,853 Deferred income tax asset 600,257 607,001 Total Assets $ 2,671,548 $ 1,466,455 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 379,255 $ 251,822 Dividends payable — 2,225 Current portion of long-term debt 98,688 103,836 Derivative financial liabilities 225,696 19,261 Current portion of lease liabilities 12,940 13,391 716,579 390,535 Derivative financial liabilities 64,536 — Long-term debt 1,109,431 386,586 Asset retirement obligation 160,201 130,208 Lease liabilities 27,668 23,446 1,361,836 540,240 Total Liabilities 2,078,415 930,775 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital – authorized unlimited common shares, no par value Issued and outstanding: June 30, 2021 – 257 million shares December 31, 2020 – 223 million shares 3,236,117 3,096,969 Paid-in capital 36,269 50,604 Accumulated deficit (2,995,389) (2,932,017) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 316,136 320,124 593,133 535,680 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,671,548 $ 1,466,455

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (CDN$ thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Crude oil and natural gas sales, net of royalties $ 408,622 $ 122,069 $ 697,423 $ 350,196 Commodity derivative instruments gain/(loss) (197,967) (10,895) (267,810) 120,446 210,655 111,174 429,613 470,642 Expenses Operating 88,459 54,353 152,981 133,373 Transportation 36,188 34,006 69,011 69,335 Production taxes 30,502 7,687 47,954 23,131 General and administrative 12,474 13,494 28,746 32,679 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 93,908 79,885 140,368 175,077 Asset impairment — 426,810 4,300 426,810 Goodwill impairment — 202,767 — 202,767 Interest 9,527 7,051 16,350 15,962 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 6,864 1,493 6,986 (4,144) Transaction costs and other expense/(income) (718) 6,301 3,806 6,072 277,204 833,847 470,502 1,081,062 Income/(Loss) before taxes (66,549) (722,673) (40,889) (610,420) Current income tax expense/(recovery) 4,175 (14,422) 4,175 (14,395) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) (11,060) (98,928) (97) 10,422 Net Income/(Loss) $ (59,664) $ (609,323) $ (44,967) $ (606,447) Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Unrealized gain/(loss) on foreign currency translation (14,345) (57,284) (27,212) 74,490 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on net investment hedge with U.S.

denominated debt, net of tax 14,702 19,466 23,224 (30,596) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ (59,307) $ (647,141) $ (48,955) $ (562,553) Net income/(Loss) per share Basic $ (0.23) $ (2.74) $ (0.18) $ (2.73) Diluted $ (0.23) $ (2.74) $ (0.18) $ (2.73)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (CDN$ thousands) unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income/(loss) $ (59,664) $ (609,323) $ (44,967) $ (606,447) Non-cash items add/(deduct): Depletion, depreciation and accretion 93,908 79,885 140,368 175,077 Asset impairment — 426,810 4,300 426,810 Goodwill impairment — 202,767 — 202,767 Changes in fair value of derivative instruments 160,130 63,929 209,972 (32,499) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) (11,060) (98,928) (97) 10,422 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss on debt and working capital 5,539 1,038 5,858 (1,377) Share-based compensation and general and administrative (23) 3,428 990 11,183 Other expenses/(income) (2,353) — (2,353) — Amortization of debt issuance costs 312 — 385 — Translation of U.S. dollar cash held in Canada (2,469) 391 (2,021) (2,712) Asset retirement obligation settlements (1,359) (333) (8,439) (11,127) Changes in non-cash operating working capital (46,059) 20,896 (129,855) 41,202 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities 136,902 90,560 174,141 213,299 Financing Activities Bank term loan — — 501,286 — Bank credit facility 333,616 1,364 333,616 1,364 Repayment of senior notes (99,348) (114,010) (99,348) (114,010) Proceeds from the issuance of shares — — 125,746 — Purchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid — — — (2,536) Share-based compensation – cash settled (tax withholding) — — (4,491) (7,232) Dividends (13,608) (6,676) (20,627) (13,337) Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 220,660 (119,322) 836,182 (135,751) Investing Activities Capital and office expenditures (92,422) (104,111) (144,184) (233,453) Bruin acquisition (2,537) — (531,134) — Dunn County acquisition (374,613) — (374,613) — Property and land acquisitions (1,619) (3,416) (5,026) (5,672) Property divestments (17) (63) 4,978 5,515 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (471,208) (107,590) (1,049,979) (233,610) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash & cash equivalents (92) 453 479 10,590 Change in cash and cash equivalents (113,738) (135,899) (39,177) (145,472) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 189,016 142,076 114,455 151,649 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 75,278 $ 6,177 $ 75,278 $ 6,177