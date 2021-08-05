Headwater Exploration Inc. announces second quarter operating and financial results, operations update and increased 2021 guidance

CALGARY, AB – Headwater Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “Headwater“) (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). These filings will be available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.headwaterexp.com.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial (thousands of dollars except share data) Sales, net of blending (1) 37,429 565 60,552 2,873 Cash flow provided by operating activities 23,232 863 36,015 2,045 Per share – basic 0.12 0.01 0.18 0.02 – diluted (3) 0.10 0.01 0.16 0.02 Adjusted funds flow (used in) from operations (2) 23,182 (610) 37,661 4,803 Per share – basic 0.12 – 0.19 0.04 – diluted (3) 0.10 – 0.17 0.04 Net income (loss) 4,588 (1,679) (8,205) (8,489) Per share – basic 0.02 (0.01) (0.04) (0.07) – diluted 0.02 (0.01) (0.04) (0.07) Adjusted net income (loss) (2) 10,561 (1,679) 16,963 (8,489) Per share – basic 0.05 (0.01) 0.09 (0.07) – diluted (3) 0.05 (0.01) 0.08 (0.07) Development capital expenditures 16,781 398 54,053 468 Adjusted working capital (2) 69,697 113,569 Shareholders’ equity 268,191 156,386 Weighted average shares (thousands) Basic 197,445 144,749 196,389 125,401 Diluted 213,905 144,749 196,389 125,401 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) Basic 202,286 145,044 Diluted (4) 240,257 151,381 Operating (6:1 boe conversion) Average daily production Heavy crude oil (bbls/d) 6,185 – 4,793 – Natural gas (mmcf/d) 2.3 2.4 5.4 5.6 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 5 – 5 3 Barrels of oil equivalent (5)(boe/d) 6,565 396 5,690 942 Average daily sales (6) (boe/d) 6,653 396 5,715 942 Netbacks ($/boe) (7) Operating Sales, net of blending (1) 61.83 15.67 58.53 16.76 Royalties (8.84) (0.39) (7.45) (0.42) Transportation (1) (8.21) – (7.31) – Production expenses (4.89) (14.79) (5.19) (6.89) Field netback (2) 39.89 0.49 38.58 9.45 Realized gains on financial derivatives 0.24 – (0.39) 22.97 Operating netback (2) 40.13 0.49 38.19 32.42 General and administrative expense (1.60) (23.33) (1.76) (8.90) Interest income and other (8) (0.23) 6.00 (0.03) 4.50 Adjusted funds flow netback (2) 38.30 (16.84) 36.40 28.02

(1) Heavy oil sales are netted with blending expense to compare the realized price to benchmark pricing while transportation expense is shown separately. In the interim condensed financial statements blending is recorded within blending and transportation expense. (2) See “Non-IFRS” measures. (3) Total weighted average shares, calculated using the treasury stock method, for the diluted per share number for cash flow provided by operating activities, adjusted funds flow (used in) from operations and adjusted net income (loss) is 221,966,942 and 219,449,573, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. (4) Includes in-the-money dilutive instruments as at June 30, 2021 which include 7.4 million stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $1.57, 15.6 million warrants issued pursuant to the recapitalization transaction with an exercise price of $0.92 and 15 million warrants with an exercise price of $2.00. (5) See ‘”Barrels of Oil Equivalent.” (6) Includes sales of unblended heavy crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company’s heavy crude oil sales and production volumes differ due to changes in inventory. (7) Netbacks are calculated using average sales volumes. (8) Excludes accretion on decommissioning liabilities and interest on lease liability.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated average production of 6,565 boe/d representing an increase of 37% over the first quarter of 2021.

Achieved adjusted funds flow from operations of $23.2 million ( $0.12 per share basic), representing an increase of 60% over the first quarter of 2021.

( per share basic), representing an increase of 60% over the first quarter of 2021. Achieved an operating netback of $40.13 /boe and an adjusted funds flow netback of $38.30 /boe.

/boe and an adjusted funds flow netback of /boe. Achieved adjusted net income of $10.6 million ( $0.05 per share basic).

( per share basic). As at June 30, 2021 , Headwater had adjusted working capital of $69.7 million and no outstanding debt.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Marten Hills Core Area Development

The 12 producing 8-leg horizontal wells drilled in the first quarter have achieved:

30-day average rates of 38 bbls/d per lateral (304 bbls/d per well)

60-day average rates of 36 bbls/d per lateral (288 bbls/d per well)

90-day average rates of 35 bbls/d per lateral (280 bbls/d per well)

In early June, Headwater commenced the remainder of its 2021 drilling program. The learnings from the Company’s inaugural program in the first quarter have been applied to this ongoing drilling program with encouraging incremental results to date.

Since spring break-up, the Company has successfully rig released 13, 6-leg producing wells of which 7 of these wells have been placed on production and have recovered 100% of load fluid.

The first 2 wells drilled in this program achieved load recovery in early July with extremely positive initial results. The first well achieved a 30-day average rate post load recovery of 390 bbls/d (65 bbls/d per lateral) and the second well achieved a 20-day average rate post load recovery of 426 bbls/d (71 bbls/d per lateral). These wells are performing approximately 36% ahead of management’s expectations and are in the top decile of all wells drilled in Marten Hills to date.

In addition to the first 2 wells drilled in this program, 5 wells achieved first production, beyond load recovery, in late July or early August. The producing performance of these wells during the load recovery process is comparable to the first 2 wells drilled, confirming the improvements in capital efficiency that were expected during the Company’s second half program have occurred.

For the first 13 wells drilled with Headwater’s optimized drilling strategy, the Company is pleased to report that current drilling costs with oil-based muds are tracking 10% lower than the average water-based mud drilling costs from the first quarter of 2021. The optimized strategy allows superior oil-based mud systems to be cost competitive with water-based mud systems, delivering repeatable top decile production results and stronger capital efficiencies.

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Headwater commenced water injection into the 4-leg horizontal injector, 02/16-35-74-25W4, on April 15, 2021, and has injected approximately 56,000 bbls of water to date. The pilot waterflood results are extremely encouraging with the gas oil ratio in the supported producer having dropped from 875 scf/bbl that was seen prior to injection to a current gas oil ratio of 400 scf/bbl. The oil rate during this time has continued to climb with the rate increasing from 240 bbls/d prior to injection to its current rate of 275 bbls/d. The combined positive results validate Headwater’s plan to implement a full scale waterflood program over the next 18 months.

The 4 injection wells drilled in the first quarter of 2021 will be converted to injection in late August providing further validation of the merits and value of enhanced oil recovery.

Exploration Update

Headwater has licensed 7 exploration wells covering three distinct Clearwater prospects in the greater Marten Hills area. The current budget contemplates drilling 2 of these tests in the third quarter of 2021, with an additional 2 to 4 wells drilled in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Multiple additional exploration prospects in the Clearwater and other formations have been identified throughout the Company’s land base. The current plan contemplates drilling 3 to 5 additional exploration prospects by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Oil Processing Facility Construction

Civil work on the 100% owned Headwater oil processing facility is currently in progress with mechanical construction expected to start by early September. The team has been successful in procuring all long lead items for construction and now expects to complete and commission the facility in late December 2021 which is approximately 3 months ahead of schedule.

ESG Update

The Company’s joint gas processing facility is expected to be commissioned in late August 2021, resulting in first sales gas and an approximate 50% reduction in Headwater’s CO2e emissions intensity.

Fresh water usage intensity has decreased by greater than 50% and placed the Company in the top decile of its peer group, due to changes in drilling strategy using primarily oil-based mud systems.

Guidance Increase

Headwater’s Board of Directors has approved an increase to Headwater’s capital budget from $110 million to $130 million, allowing for the acceleration of the oil processing facility. Accelerating $20 million from the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to result in operating and transportation costs savings of approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

With the oil processing facility commissioned, operating and transportation costs are expected to be reduced from $13.25 per boe in 2021 to $9.00 per boe in 2022.

The performance of the Company’s second half drilling program to date has provided the confidence to increase Headwater’s production and capital outlook as follows:

Previous Revised Annual average daily production (boe/d) 7,000 – 7,250 7,250 Fourth quarter 2021 daily production (boe/d) 9,000 – 9,500 10,250 Capital expenditures ($millions) 105 – 110 130 Exit adjusted working capital ($millions) 60 65

Outlook

Headwater continues to build momentum in the development of its marquee Clearwater assets. Based on Headwater’s increased guidance, production per share growth of greater than 200% is expected to be achieved in 2021 while having reduced the Company’s CO2e emissions intensity by approximately 50%. This is all expected to be completed while maintaining an estimated positive working capital position of $65 million, allowing for future capital acceleration and or acquisition opportunities.

Headwater’s guiding principles of shareholder value creation, sustainability, asset development with an emphasis on environmental, social, and governance goals, and maintaining a pristine balance sheet continue to be unwavering.

Additional corporate information can be found in the Company’s corporate presentation and on Headwater’s website at www.headwaterexp.com