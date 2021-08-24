New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 24
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TEAM LEAD – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Aug. 24
|Contract Analyst
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Aug. 23
|Sour Gas Operators with Plant & Field Experience
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 20
|Junior Accountant
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Aug. 20
|PARTS PERSON – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Aug. 20
|Enterprise Content Management Manager
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 20
|Technical Training and Compliance Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 20
|Communications Advisor, Operations
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 19
|Manager, Product Enablement
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 19
|Senior SAP BPC Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 19
|Integrity Engineer
|Cenozon
|Calgary
|Aug. 19
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 19
|Asset Management Senior Manager
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 19
|Senior Media Relations Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 18
|Solutions Architect
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 18
|Junior Land Administrator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Aug. 18
|Junior Land Administrator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Aug. 18
|Junior Land Administrator
|Vertex
|Regina
|Aug. 18
|Gas Plant Operator – Hinton, Alberta
|Roska DBO
|Hinton
|Aug. 17
|Admin Analyst 2 Energy Liquids Law
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 17
|Operations and Maintenance Coordinator
|TC Energy
|Fort McMurray
|Aug. 17
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Aug. 17
|Excavator Operator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Aug. 17
|Construction Superintendent
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 17
|Process / Chemical Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie