BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 24 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TEAM LEAD – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Aug. 24 Contract Analyst Brunel Calgary
Aug. 23 Sour Gas Operators with Plant & Field Experience Roska DBO Fort St. John
Aug. 20 Junior Accountant Vertex Calgary
Aug. 20 PARTS PERSON – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Aug. 20 Enterprise Content Management Manager Pembina Calgary
Aug. 20 Technical Training and Compliance Advisor Pembina Calgary
Aug. 20 Communications Advisor, Operations Pembina Calgary
Aug. 19 Manager, Product Enablement TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 19 Senior SAP BPC Developer TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 19 Integrity Engineer Cenozon Calgary
Aug. 19 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Aug. 19 Asset Management Senior Manager Pembina Calgary
Aug. 19 Senior Media Relations Advisor Pembina Calgary
Aug. 18 Solutions Architect TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 18 Junior Land Administrator Vertex Sherwood Park
Aug. 18 Junior Land Administrator Vertex Calgary
Aug. 18 Junior Land Administrator Vertex Regina
Aug. 18 Gas Plant Operator – Hinton, Alberta Roska DBO Hinton
Aug. 17 Admin Analyst 2 Energy Liquids Law TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 17 Operations and Maintenance Coordinator TC Energy Fort McMurray
Aug. 17 Labourer Strike Group Projects
Aug. 17 Excavator Operator Strike Group Projects
Aug. 17 Construction Superintendent Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 17 Process / Chemical Engineer Roska DBO Grande Prairie