Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. announces second quarter financial and operating results













Calgary, Alberta – Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) (“Cuda” or the “Company“) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Cuda’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) as at and for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, are available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Selected financial and operating information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 appear below and should be read in conjunction with the related financial statements and MD&A.

Summary Financial and Operational Results(1)(2)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING Production Crude oil (bbls/d) 374 307 360 326 Natural gas (mcf/d) 954 1,908 918 1,557 Natural gas liquids (“NGLs”)(bbls/d) 15 35 16 30 Total (boe/d) 548 660 529 615 Operating Netbacks($/boe) Average realized price (boe) 50.44 23.77 49.10 30.98 Royalties and production taxes (17.17) (6.36) (16.31) (8.44) Operating and transportation (17.70) (10.03) (15.02) (10.76) Operating netback 15.57 7.38 17.77 11.78 FINANCIAL($) Revenue Crude oil 2,175,952 960,462 4,006,920 2,633,085 Natural gas 249,645 394,658 525,000 664,164 NGLs 88,109 72,948 165,490 169,288 Total 2,513,706 1,428,068 4,697,410 3,466,537 Adjusted funds flows from (used in) operations 159,584 269,724 1,846,328 (674,199) Net loss (5,222,772) (5,387,345) (8,313,676) (4,470,119) Capital expenditures 2,903,557 883,762 3,193,626 8,275,806 Working capital deficit 74,359,172 59,053,802 74,359,172 59,053,802

Notes:

1. For further discussion and disclaimers regarding the results above, see the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

2. See “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Second Quarter Highlights

Second quarter oil production from Wyoming increased 8% to 374 bbls/d, from 347 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2021, and increased 22% from 307 bbls/d in the second quarter of 2020. The production increase in the second quarter of 2021 was due to higher quantities of gas injection as second quarter propane prices were lower after reaching seasonal highs in the first quarter of 2021.

Realized higher WTI prices and stable natural gas prices during the second quarter of 2021. Wyoming oil production realized 9% higher WTI prices, $64.01 per boe compared to $58.63 per boe during the first quarter of 2021, and 86% higher compared to $34.33 per boe for the same quarter of 2020 which were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and OPEC+ supply constraint disagreements. The continuation of stable natural gas prices in Alberta allowed the Company to continuously produce in higher price environments. Realized natural gas prices in Alberta were $2.88 per mcf in the second quarter of 2021, following realized gas prices of $3.47 per mcf from the first quarter of 2021.

Improving operating netback prices in 2021. The Company’s operating netback in 2021 improved in the first and second quarter of 2021 to $20.16 per boe and $15.57 per boe respectively, compared to operating netbacks of $16.87 per boe and $7.38 per boe in the same quarters of 2020.

On August 7, 2021 the Company and its lenders (Senior and Subordinated Facilities) agreed to an amended and restated agreement whereby the Senior Facility lender agreed to increase the credit facility from $9.0 million to $13.0 million with the advance of an additional $4.0 million under the Senior Facility B. Proceeds from the Senior Facility B will be used to repay outstanding joint interest billings owed under the unit operating agreement to the operator of the Company’s exploration, development and production assets in Wyoming.

Financial Position

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net losses of approximately $5.2 million and $8.3 million, respectively, and cash flows from operating activities of approximately $0.05 million and $0.1 million, respectively, compared to net losses of $5.4 million and $4.5 million, respectively, and cash flows from operating activities of $0.4 million and $1.3 million respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a working capital deficiency of approximately $74.4 million including outstanding credit facilities, convertible debenture, and a promissory note, compared to a working capital deficiency of approximately $59.1 million at June 30, 2020.

The Company has determined that it was not in compliance with the operational and financial covenants, and the repayment schedule of the Senior Facility during the three months ended June 30, 2021, which represents an event of default. When the Company is not in compliance with the covenants of the Senior Facility, this constitutes an event of default under the Subordinated Facilities and the promissory note. An event of default enables each of the lenders to demand immediate payment of all amounts owing for which the Company is incapable of making such payments. As such, a material uncertainty exists that casts significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company continues to be in discussions with each of its lenders to attempt to remedy the events of default, as well as the ultimate settlement of finance charges and fees. There can be no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any negotiation, or settlement with the lenders either with respect to the rectification of each of the events of default, or with respect to an ultimate settlement of finance changes and fees. Further strategic alternatives will be required to continue as a going concern.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had credit facilities with an outstanding balance of approximately $67.1 million including all unpaid interest and financing fees. On August 23, 2021, the Company received a limited waiver from the Senior Facility lender. The Senior Facility lender waived the principal and interest repayments required to June 30, 2021, and the ability to apply the default interest rate of 19% per annum up to June 30, 2021. The Senior Facility lender has not waived the operational and financial covenant breaches at June 30, 2021. The Company also had a convertible debenture with an outstanding balance of approximately $1.8 million including accrued interest. The terms of the convertible debenture is still subject to regulatory approval.

The Company and the Senior Facility lender have agreed to engage a sales advisor by August 9, 2021 to pursue a sales process, including the opening of an online data room by August 27, 2021. Additionally, the Company shall execute one or more non-binding letters of intent by September 30, 2021 and a binding offer to purchase by October 31, 2021.