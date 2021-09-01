Enbridge set to open most capacity on long-delayed Line 3 pipeline













Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc notified oil shippers on Wednesday that it would offer capacity for 620,000 barrels per day (bpd) on its Line 3 starting in October, signalling its confidence of completing the long-delayed project.

The aging pipeline, which Enbridge is replacing, carries oil from Alberta to U.S. Midwest refiners. The replacement will eventually allow Enbridge to double capacity to 760,000 bpd.

Enbridge said in its notice of shippers, seen by Reuters, that its planned capacity is subject to finishing construction activities to replace the aging line in Minnesota.

The initial capacity breaks down to 350,000 bpd for light oil and 270,000 bpd for heavy crude.