Paramount Resources Ltd. announces September dividend

CALGARY, AB – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (TSX: POU) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per Common Share that will be payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021. The dividend will be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
ABOUT PARAMOUNT
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s Class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU.”