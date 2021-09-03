Canada’s weekly rig count at 153













Canada averaged 153 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 28% are drilling for natural gas, 58% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 67% in Alberta, 17% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 27%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.