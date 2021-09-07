BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 7 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 3 Dispatcher Vertex Rycroft
Sep. 3 Shop Fabricator Vertex Blackfoot
Sep. 3 Production Administrator Kelt Exploration Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 3 Coil Tubing Operator Element Technical Services Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
Sep. 3 Coil Pump Operator Element Technical Services Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
Sep. 3 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Sep. 2 Joint Venture Consultant Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
Sep. 2 Well Testers/General Labourer Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 2 Well Testing Operators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 2 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TEAM LEAD – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Sep. 2 Newfoundland Mining Professionals Brunel St. John’s
Sep. 2 Mining Supply Chain & Procurement Roles Brunel Calgary
Sep. 2 Mining Discipline Engineers Brunel Calgary
Sep. 2 Mechanical/Process/Piping Designers – Mining Brunel Calgary
Sep. 1 January 2022 – Communications/Public Relations Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 1 Associate, Human Resources TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 1 Service Technician Vertex Calmar
Sep. 1 Lease Operators Vertex Alida
Sep. 1 Pipeline Integrity Support Specialist Cenozon Calgary
Sep. 1 Software Development Engineer Cenozon Calgary
Sep. 1 Data Scientist Cenozon Calgary
Sep. 1 Integrity Engineer Cenozon Calgary
Sep. 1 Human Resources Advisor Pembina Calgary