New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 7
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 3
|Dispatcher
|Vertex
|Rycroft
|Sep. 3
|Shop Fabricator
|Vertex
|Blackfoot
|Sep. 3
|Production Administrator
|Kelt Exploration Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 3
|Coil Tubing Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
|Sep. 3
|Coil Pump Operator
|Element Technical Services
|Carlyle, SK and Red Deer, AB
|Sep. 3
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Sep. 2
|Joint Venture Consultant
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|Sep. 2
|Well Testers/General Labourer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 2
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 2
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TEAM LEAD – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 2
|Newfoundland Mining Professionals
|Brunel
|St. John’s
|Sep. 2
|Mining Supply Chain & Procurement Roles
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 2
|Mining Discipline Engineers
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 2
|Mechanical/Process/Piping Designers – Mining
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|January 2022 – Communications/Public Relations Student Opportunities
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|Associate, Human Resources
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|Service Technician
|Vertex
|Calmar
|Sep. 1
|Lease Operators
|Vertex
|Alida
|Sep. 1
|Pipeline Integrity Support Specialist
|Cenozon
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|Software Development Engineer
|Cenozon
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|Data Scientist
|Cenozon
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|Integrity Engineer
|Cenozon
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|Human Resources Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary