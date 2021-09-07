Rubellite Energy Inc. provides capitalization, governance and operations update and 2022 guidance

About Rubellite

Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

The terms “adjusted funds flow” and “free funds flow” used in this news release are not recognized under GAAP. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss) and net cash flows from (used in) operating activities as defined by GAAP, these terms are useful supplemental measures to evaluate performance. Users are cautioned however that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or net cash flows from (used in) operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Rubellite’s performance and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements by other entities.

Adjusted funds flow: Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on cash flows from (used in) operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since the Company believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of Rubellite’s operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and meet its financial obligations.

Free funds flow: Free funds flow is defined as adjusted funds flow less total net capital expenditures. Total net capital expenditures is defined as total capital expenditures before acquisitions and non–core dispositions.

Reserve Estimates

The reserves estimates contained in this news release represent Rubellite’s gross reserves as at June 1, 2021, and are defined under NI 51-101 as the Company’s interest before deduction of royalties and without including any of our royalty interests. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future net revenues represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserves estimates of the Company’s crude oil reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

All future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, arising from the anticipated development and production of the Company’s reserves, net of the associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and decommissioning obligations and are stated prior to provision for finance and general and administrative expenses. Future net revenues have been presented on a before tax basis.

Estimated values of future net revenue disclosed herein do not represent fair market value.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Estimates of Drilling Locations

Unbooked drilling locations are the internal estimates of the Company based on the Clearwater Assets prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by Rubellite’s management as an estimation of Rubellite’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Rubellite will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and natural gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Rubellite will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While a certain number of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by the Company by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management of Rubellite has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Oil and Gas Metrics

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate Rubellite’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of Rubellite’s future performance and future performance may not compare to Rubellite’s performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

BOE Equivalents

Rubellite’s aggregate proved and probable reserves are reported in barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. In accordance with NI 51-101 a boe conversion ratio for natural gas of 6 Mcf: 1 boe has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not necessarily represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

The following abbreviations used in this news release have the meanings set forth below: