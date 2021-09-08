Be heard! Regulators are accepting public comments for these projects













It’s been a while since we have seen this many energy and mining projects in a public comment period with the BC Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) and Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). Industry activity seems to be picking up and now it’s our job to make sure our agencies understand how important these developments are to our recovery. The most notable project right now is Ksi Lisims LNG. To learn about these projects, and make your voice heard, follow the links below. Please note you may need to change your browser settings to allow pop-ups.

Project: Ksi Lisims LNG – a floating natural gas liquefaction facility and marine export terminal, including related infrastructure, located at Wil Milit on the northern end of Pearse Island on the northwest coast of British Columbia

BC EAO Comment Period: August 10 to September 25, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment and View Submitted Comments

IAAC Comment Period: August 10 to September 24, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment

View Comments

Project: Cariboo Gold Project – an underground gold mine near the District of Wells, British Columbia

BC EAO Comment Period: September 7 to October 8, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment and View Submitted Comments

Project: Eskay Creek Revitalization Project – restart mining at the past producing underground Eskay Creek Mine as an open pit gold-silver mine in northwestern BC, approximately 135 km south of Iskut and 83 km northwest of Stewart

BC EAO Comment Period: August 30 to September 30, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment and View Submitted Comments

IAAC Comment Period: August 30 to September 29, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment

View Comments

Project: Tilbury Marine Jetty – berthing and transferring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to marine barges and carriers for delivery to local fuel markets and offshore export markets

BC EAO Comment Period: August 5 to September 8, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment and View Submitted Comments

Project: Bay du Nord Development Project – a floating offshore oil and gas production facility in the Flemish Pass

IAAC Comment Period: August 9 to September 8, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment

View Comments

Project: West Path Delivery 2023 Project – construction and operation of approximately 39.1 km of 48-inch nominal pipe size natural gas pipeline in three sections between Priddis and Blairmore, Alberta

IAAC Comment Period: August 6 to October 7, 2021

Project Overview

No links available for commenting but this information is provided:

All comments must be filed on the Commission’s GH-002-2020 hearing record using the Canada Energy Regulator’s (CER) online e-filing tool. If experiencing difficulties e-filing, documents may be emailed to secretary@cer-rec.gc.ca (emailed documents must be in PDF format 10 MB or less in size).

