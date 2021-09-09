Well of the Week – The first resource play with legs













This is the fifth Well of the Week post in a series describing how Resource Plays (basin-wide plays in which hydrocarbons are the continuous phase) have long been key drivers of the Canadian oil and gas industry. Links to the previous articles may be found at the base of the article.

Resource Play: Pembina Cardium

Discovery Well UWI: 100/04-16-048-08W5/00

Drilling/Completion Technology: Conventional Rotary/Perforation and Fractured

In 1947, Imperial Oil drilled Leduc No. 1 and kicked off the modern Canadian Oil and Gas industry . Ten years later, after a chance to fully come to grips with this Devonian reef play, the Alberta Association of Petroleum Geologists (forbearer of the current Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists) held a symposium on not the Leduc, but on a Cretaceous sandstone! But not just any sandstone. This conference was all about the Cardium. In 1953, Socony – Mobil drilled Socony Seaboard No. 1, the Pembina Cardium discovery well (100/04-16-048-08W6/00). And of all the Resource Plays we have reviewed so far, this is the first to be drilled with conventional rotary table drilling as opposed to a cable tool rig.

Although the pay section is a lot thinner than the Leduc and Nisku, it is shallower, and as a Resource Play more widespread, pervasively hydrocarbon saturated and over pressured.

As a result, the Cardium stacks up well to the Nisku – Leduc Giants with regards the level of established initial reserves. The Cardium represents 10.8 % of the WCSB oil and 2.4% of the WCSB gas endowment versus 23.8% and 9.1% in the Nisku/Leduc (Hay, 1994).

As with other Resource Plays, the Cardium wells display long-lived, low decline production profiles as shown in the 4-16 production plot, which covers nearly 60 years.

As the discovery timeline illustrates, the Cardium was neither the first oil well or the first Resource Play in western Canada. But it was the first of many to be developed on a massive scale. We will focus on the plays which followed this trailblazer in upcoming posts.

R eferences

A.R. Nielsen, F.R. Michaelis, H.K. Roessingh and W.D. MacDonald. Cardium Symposium. Journal of the Alberta Society of Petroleum Geologists, Vol. 5 (1957), No. 4.