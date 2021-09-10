Petro Viking secures $2.5 million in financing commitments













Calgary, Alberta – Petro Viking Energy Inc. (“Petro Viking” or the “Company”) (CNSX:VIK.CN) (OTC:PTRVF) is very pleased to announce that it has secured firm commitments of $2,500,000 in a non-brokered equity financing in the form of units of the Company (each a “Unit”). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) issued at a price of $0.25 per Share and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant, each full warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of the issuance for the price of $0.35. The offering has been fully subscribed and closing is expected to take place on Monday September 13, 2021. A finder’s fee may be payable to eligible finder’s or agents per CSE guidelines.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this financing for general working capital purposes. The Units issued by the Company pursuant to this financing will have a four-month and one-day hold period.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the private placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.