Petro Viking secures $2.5 million in financing commitments

Calgary, Alberta – Petro Viking Energy Inc. (“Petro Viking” or the “Company”) (CNSX:VIK.CN) (OTC:PTRVF) is very pleased to announce that it has secured firm commitments of $2,500,000 in a non-brokered equity financing in the form of units of the Company (each a “Unit”). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) issued at a price of $0.25 per Share and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant, each full warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of the issuance for the price of $0.35. The offering has been fully subscribed and closing is expected to take place on Monday September 13, 2021. A finder’s fee may be payable to eligible finder’s or agents per CSE guidelines.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this financing for general working capital purposes. The Units issued by the Company pursuant to this financing will have a four-month and one-day hold period.

Advisories & Contact

About Petro Viking Energy Inc.

The Company is an energy company based and operating in the province of Alberta, Canada engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in western Canada, and is an Emerging CSE listed corporation (“VIK”). As a low cost Carbon Neutral Energy Producer in 2022 the Company will continue to achieve its results by focusing on the application of a combination of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques. The Company intends to becoming an integrated energy company utilizing the experience of its officers and directors who have acquired experience as developers, explorers, operators and financiers of energy projects in Canada and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Leonard Van Betuw

President and CEO

Email: leonard.v@avilaexpl.com

For further information, please contact:

Lars Glimhagen

Chief Financial Officer

Email: lars@petroviking.ca

