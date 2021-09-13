Gibson Energy announces the addition of Ms. Juliana Lam to the company’s Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB – Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that Ms. Juliana Lam joined the Company’s Board of Directors effective September 10, 2021.

“We are very pleased to have Juliana join Gibson’s Board of Directors,” said James Estey, Chairman of Gibson. “The Board remains committed to ensuring it has access to the right skillsets to continue to move the Company forward, with the addition of Juliana providing extensive executive level financial management and international business experience, especially in the areas of business oversight, governance, financial reporting, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, transformational initiatives, change management and enterprise risk management.”

Ms. Lam is currently a member of the Board of Directors at each of Major Drilling Group International Inc., including serving on the Audit and Environment, Health & Safety Committees, and Toronto Hydro Corporation, including serving on the Audit Committee. Prior to, Ms. Lam held a variety of roles in a diverse set of industries including Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Uranium One Inc., Senior Vice-President, Finance at Kinross Gold Corporation and Chief Financial Officer at Nexans Canada Inc.

Ms. Lam holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto, an MBA from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA), and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

As part of joining Gibson’s Board of Directors, Ms. Lam will also serve on the Audit Committee.