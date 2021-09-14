Canadian Gas Dialogues less than a month away













Natural Gas World (NGW), the global engagement and information platform for the natural gas value chain, said June 10 it will resume its Canadian Gas Dialogues conference – Innovation and Canada’s Natural Gas Value Chain: 21st Century Energy, 21st Century Opportunity – as a live event Sept. 29, 2021 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

Ahead of the live event, NGW will host a series of webinars targeting key components of Canada’s contribution to the global energy transition. The next in that series will be on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. EST, when CAPP’s Shannon Joseph, the Canadian Gas Association’s Paul Cheliak, and Jim Campbell, VP of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, will discuss the state of innovation in the Canadian natural gas industry with Julie Gaudreau, executive director of IGRC2024.

The live Canadian Gas Dialogues – the first since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person conferences – will feature a keynote address from Dale Nally, Alberta’s associate minister of natural gas and electricity, and a luncheon armchair discussion led by industry thought leader Mac Van Wielingen exploring the strategic mindset that will be needed if Canada is to meet its net-zero aspirations.

Other sessions at the day-long conference will focus on energy for a 21st-century economy, building Canada’s low emission gaseous pathways, managing policy changes, new markets and technologies to get to a lower carbon future and the new breed of industry thought leaders.

