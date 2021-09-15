Tidewater Renewables announces closing of exercise of over-allotment option in connection with initial public offering

CALGARY, AB – Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables” or the “Company“) (TSX: LCFS), today announced that, further to its recently completed initial public offering (the “Offering“) of an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares (the “Common Shares“) at a price of $15.00 per Common Share (the “Offering Price“), Tidewater Renewables has issued an additional 735,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price pursuant to the over-allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters (as defined herein), in connection with the Offering, for additional gross proceeds of $11,025,000. The exercise of the over-allotment option has increased the total gross proceeds of the Offering to $161,025,000.

CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial acted as lead underwriters and joint ‎bookrunners for the Offering with a syndicate that included ATB ‎Capital Markets., RBC Capital Markets, Acumen Capital Partners, ‎Canaccord Genuity, ‎Scotia Capital Inc., Stifel FirstEnergy, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., Echelon Wealth ‎Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters“).‎

The Common Shares of Tidewater Renewables trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “LCFS”.‎

The Offering was completed pursuant to the Company’s supplemented PREP prospectus dated ‎August 12, 2021 (the “Prospectus“), filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of ‎Canada, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at ‎www.sedar.com.‎

The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or the securities laws of any state of the ‎United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as ‎such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit ‎of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the ‎registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news ‎release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in ‎any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.‎