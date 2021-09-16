i3 Energy PLC announces notice of half year 2021 results and webcast













EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Monday 27 September 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst webcast at 15 p.m., (London) and 10 a.m. (Toronto) on the same day, Monday 27 September 2021, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The results for the six month period ended 30 June 2021 will be available on the Company’s website at: https://i3.energy/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Webcast Link: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/613f77e42e5216641528d9f7