Canada’s weekly rig count up 14 to 169













Canada averaged 169 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 26% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 12% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 17% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 27%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, and Horizon Drilling with 5%.

