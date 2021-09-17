BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 14 to 169

Canada averaged 169 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 26% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 12% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 17% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 27%, Savanna Drilling with 12%, and Horizon Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.