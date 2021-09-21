Cenovus to redeem its 3.950% notes due April 15, 2022 and 3.000% notes due Aug. 15, 2022

CALGARY, Alberta – Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that on October 20, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.950% notes due April 15, 2022 and 3.000% notes due August 15, 2022 (collectively, the “Notes”). Cenovus has issued notices to the trustees of the Notes to redeem the Notes on the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, Cenovus will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price calculated in accordance with the indentures governing the Notes.
Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) of the Notes who maintain their interests through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) should contact their DTC customer service representative with any questions about the redemption of the Notes. Beneficial holders of the Notes with questions about the redemption should contact the respective brokerage firm or financial institution that holds interests in the Notes on their behalf.
This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes.